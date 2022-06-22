Wednesday Dots: Life in the Jacob Lane

Look

I understand too little too late

I realize there are things you say and do

You can never take back

But what would you be if you didn’t even try

You have to try

So after a lot of thought

I’d like to reconsider

Please

If it’s not too late

Make it a Dotsburger

Kalen DeBoer finally got his first commitment from a player from Washington state earlier this week, Edge Jacob Lane, owner of a beautiful bowl cut, joined the 2023 recruiting class and Mike Vorel has the details. Lane comes from Puyallup and has flown a bit under the radar, but has shown great ability on the summer camp circuit.

The Athletic looks at some of the highest-impact transfers of this off-season cycle. Christian Caple weighs in on UW’s behalf, and it’s no surprise that Michael Penix is the name submitted on behalf of the Dawgs. With the importance of the QB position, the new DeBoer offense, and an opportunity to play quickly, Penix could have an outsized impact on UW’s overall success this year.

He never did end up with the Huskies, but it’s hard to tell MarJon Beauchamp’s story without some mention of Montlake. Larry Stone profiled Beauchamp for the Seattle Times on the eve of the NBA Draft, from Yakima, to Nathan Hale, to Garfield, to Yakima Valley College, to G League Ignite, and likely to the first round of the NBA Draft.

Prior to this weekend’s big recruiting party, the Dawgs got a visit from wideout Orlando Greenlow. The Lawndale, CA product is gigantic- 6’5 and 210 lbs as a HS senior and fits the profile of the bigger receivers we have seen the new staff target. Scott Eklund interviewed Greenlow following his visit.

I didn’t know that the Game Theme Release was a thing until I saw the Go Huskies post on the 2022 Game Theme Release. Two dates jumped out at me- the homecoming game against Arizona and the Purple-Out on a big stage against Sparty in September.

That makes 2 offensive linemen scheduled to take officials to UW this week who have cancelled today. https://t.co/ap0j6mbCf5 — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2022

Summer in Seattle: it’s pretty good. pic.twitter.com/PM1v66MKBk — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 22, 2022