Wednesday Dots: Life in the Jacob Lane

Look
I understand too little too late
I realize there are things you say and do
You can never take back
But what would you be if you didn’t even try
You have to try
So after a lot of thought
I’d like to reconsider
Please
If it’s not too late
Make it a Dotsburger
- Kalen DeBoer finally got his first commitment from a player from Washington state earlier this week, Edge Jacob Lane, owner of a beautiful bowl cut, joined the 2023 recruiting class and Mike Vorel has the details. Lane comes from Puyallup and has flown a bit under the radar, but has shown great ability on the summer camp circuit.
- The Athletic looks at some of the highest-impact transfers of this off-season cycle. Christian Caple weighs in on UW’s behalf, and it’s no surprise that Michael Penix is the name submitted on behalf of the Dawgs. With the importance of the QB position, the new DeBoer offense, and an opportunity to play quickly, Penix could have an outsized impact on UW’s overall success this year.
- He never did end up with the Huskies, but it’s hard to tell MarJon Beauchamp’s story without some mention of Montlake. Larry Stone profiled Beauchamp for the Seattle Times on the eve of the NBA Draft, from Yakima, to Nathan Hale, to Garfield, to Yakima Valley College, to G League Ignite, and likely to the first round of the NBA Draft.
- Prior to this weekend’s big recruiting party, the Dawgs got a visit from wideout Orlando Greenlow. The Lawndale, CA product is gigantic- 6’5 and 210 lbs as a HS senior and fits the profile of the bigger receivers we have seen the new staff target. Scott Eklund interviewed Greenlow following his visit.
- I didn’t know that the Game Theme Release was a thing until I saw the Go Huskies post on the 2022 Game Theme Release. Two dates jumped out at me- the homecoming game against Arizona and the Purple-Out on a big stage against Sparty in September.
That makes 2 offensive linemen scheduled to take officials to UW this week who have cancelled today. https://t.co/ap0j6mbCf5— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2022
Summer in Seattle: it’s pretty good. pic.twitter.com/PM1v66MKBk— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 22, 2022
Games Holding Opponents to Less than 200 yds Rushing and 200 yds Passing in Pac-12 Era— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) June 21, 2022
45—Washington
37—Oregon
37—Utah
32—Stanford
28—USC
27—ASU
27—Cal
27—WSU
26—OSU
26—UCLA
20—Colorado
13—Arizona
First-Round Pick ➡️ All-Star@Spurs built for the future when they selected @DejounteMurray#ProDawgs x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/TDEYUgYZ10— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 21, 2022
Our family has grown! Husky Nation please officially welcome @sekai_asoau #BowDown #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/LoGsejZfuj pic.twitter.com/9ouSjHNTn6— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 21, 2022
