Woof: Huskies Land Local Pass Rusher

Happy Monday Husky fans. The Husky coaching staff got some good news when 3-star defensive end Jacob Lane from Emerald Ridge HS in Puyallup, WA committed to UW over Arizona and Utah.

Rated as the 12th best player in the state of Washington by the 247 Sports Composite in the 2023 class, Lane’s recruiting stock has soared this spring. Listed at 6’5” and around 230 pounds, Lane already has good size for the position. Last season he accounted for 47 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. The Huskies will need to bring at least 1 edge player in the 2023 class and Lane is a really intriguing prospect with lots of potential. He’s scheduled to visit this weekend along with a large list of recruits and he will likely be in their ear talking up UW.

Lane becomes the 1st player along the defensive front to commit to the Huskies in the class of 2023 but joins LB Deven Bryant as players from that side of the ball. Washington will graduate Jeremiah Martin along the edge after this upcoming season and it’s expected that Zion Tupuola-Fetui will depart for the NFL draft. The Huskies added a JUCO edge player in Sekai Asoau this spring but he will be eligible starting this fall. Washington will have (barring transfer/unexpected event) Bralen Trice and Sav’ell Smalls returning among contributors plus Maurice Heims and Lance Holtzclaw. There’s room for a freshman to contribute right away but it seems most likely that Lane will require a year or two to get stronger before seeing playing time.

This is the 2nd year in a row the Huskies have signed a prospect from Emerald Ridge as WR Denzel Boston will be a true freshman for Washington in the fall. Below are Lane’s junior year highlights.

Lane is the 5th commit in the 2023 class (which is expected to be around 23-25 players). That’s all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.