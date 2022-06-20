Dots: Move In Day

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Nicole Auerbach has a new article on George Kliavkoff speaking to the Athletic on a wide range of topics, this after Kliavkoff made the statement last week that there is overwhelming support from conference commissioners for “...taking football rule-making and football rule enforcement out of the NCAA and investing it in an organization that is run by the 10 (FBS) conferences.”
Pac-12 commissioners George Kliavkoff, one year in: On NIL, CFP talks and West Coast momentum— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 20, 2022
Q&A with @TheAthletic: https://t.co/7Lz0Xgu0xK
- Loads of new Huskies arrived on Montlake over the weekend (Dawgman), and Fall camp apparently will begin the first week of August which is only — SIX weeks away. Thumbs up.
Our new Dawgs have arrived! Let’s go! #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Z6jScZk1Ld— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) June 19, 2022
An interesting theory thrown out in here: That the “recruiters” on a staff could go work for the school’s collective and the 10 on-field coaches focus on coaching. https://t.co/UbP4RQ21ym— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 20, 2022
- On the heels of UW runner Joe Waskom winning the 1500m race at the NCAA Outdoor Championships - along with Luke Houser and Nathan Green finishing in the top 7 - UW coach Andy Powell won Men’s Track Coach of the Year for the West region.
So Well Deserved— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 17, 2022
Andy Powell is Men’s Track Coach of the Year in the West!
https://t.co/l6Nu7JAfMC#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bMbj74OsRt
- Former UW golfer (and cancer survivor) Joel Dahmen had a strong showing at the US Open, finishing the weekend tied for 10th place.
Joel Dahmen tied for 10th place in the U.S. Open, good for an exemption into next year’s U.S. Open in Los Angeles. He earned $407,220. https://t.co/pi2luAxp8Y— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 20, 2022
No Father’s Day is complete without this video. pic.twitter.com/FtSX9qvfCO— Tyrone V. Ross Jr. (@TR401) June 19, 2022
#Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States on this day in 1865.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 19, 2022
We encourage everyone to celebrate, spend time understanding the history, and learn what can be done to continue to support the Black community.
Learn More: https://t.co/vsGM928qmg pic.twitter.com/s5ac6ESGRe
- This kind of thing only happened in the 1980’s right? I’m assuming move-in day didn’t look like this at UW:
Go Dawgs!!
Loading comments...