Dots: It’s the Finau Countdown

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel profiles the 10 most important recruits in the 2023 class for Huskies recruiting while actually including 24 recruits.
- Rob Rang has a pair of Huskies in his top-20 in his initial draft big board going into the summer before the 2023 season,
- 93 days until the season starts means it’s Siaosi Finau day!
Number 9️⃣3️⃣ Siaosi Finau’s only college scholarship offer came from the UW. While it may make some people wonder why he didn’t receive others, UW has successfully gone diamond hunting before, providing the only FBS offer for others who ended up in the NFL, like Nick Harris. pic.twitter.com/ylurm3ekSS— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 2, 2022
Harris: "I'm just trying to battle myself every day and compete with myself in the practice reps that we get."— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 29, 2022
- 4-star TE recruit Jackson Bowers will be on campus in a few weeks
Husky nation!! Official visit 17-19 @NickSheridanUW @KalenDeBoer @UW_Football— Jackson Bowers 4⭐️TE (@jackson_bow3rs) June 1, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Yesterday was the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college and it was a mixed bag for west coast teams. Drew Timme and Julian Strawther both are headed back to Gonzaga which will have them at #1 in the preseason for several analysts (including likely for my system). USC brings back both Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson but lost Isaiah Mobley. UCLA lost Jonny Juzang and Jules Bernard. Finally, Arizona lost Dalen Terry plus already Christian Koloko and Benn Mathurin.
- The Dalen Terry news might not be good for the Huskies as they had Kentucky transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. in for an official visit yesterday. Arizona minus Terry is thought to be the biggest challenger.
Softball Dots
⭐️ - ⭐️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 1, 2022
Baylee becomes the 18th Husky to earn multiple All-American honors!
>> https://t.co/VbRmIIcbXW#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/bAbNKTWtyt
⭐️ - - ⭐️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 1, 2022
Gabbie is capping off her collegiate career with a Second Team All-American honor!
>> https://t.co/VbRmIIcbXW#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/0yq4nylGKv
- Be on the lookout for this in the near future
