Dots: It’s the Finau Countdown

93 days away from the first game of the DeBoer era and men’s basketball hosts an official visitor

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: Utah at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel profiles the 10 most important recruits in the 2023 class for Huskies recruiting while actually including 24 recruits.
  • Rob Rang has a pair of Huskies in his top-20 in his initial draft big board going into the summer before the 2023 season,
  • 93 days until the season starts means it’s Siaosi Finau day!
  • 4-star TE recruit Jackson Bowers will be on campus in a few weeks

Basketball Dots

  • Yesterday was the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college and it was a mixed bag for west coast teams. Drew Timme and Julian Strawther both are headed back to Gonzaga which will have them at #1 in the preseason for several analysts (including likely for my system). USC brings back both Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson but lost Isaiah Mobley. UCLA lost Jonny Juzang and Jules Bernard. Finally, Arizona lost Dalen Terry plus already Christian Koloko and Benn Mathurin.
  • The Dalen Terry news might not be good for the Huskies as they had Kentucky transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. in for an official visit yesterday. Arizona minus Terry is thought to be the biggest challenger.

Softball Dots

  • Be on the lookout for this in the near future

