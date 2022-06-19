Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host An Important 4 Star Visitor & Other Notes

Happy Sunday, and Father’s Day to all you dads out there. The Husky football program had 1 official visitor this weekend on campus and it was a big one.

4 star tight end Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ headed up to Seattle this weekend. Rated as the 13th best tight end in the country, Bowers is a huge target for the Huskies (both literally and figuratively). Listed at 6’5” and around 225 pounds, Bowers is a prototypical tight end who has excellent athletic ability, and the physicality to open a running lane blocking on the edge. The Huskies are battling BYU, Alabama, and Arizona for his commitment it looks like. The Huskies will likely lose at least 1 tight after the 2022 season and adding one will be very important to help balance classes and make sure there is good depth. Bowers has the ability to play right away if he were to commit to UW.

In other news the Huskies Huskies hosted their dirt dawg camp, passing camp this weekend. I’ll post some updates on that in the next couple of weeks the majority of the players that were at camps were 2024.

This next week the Huskies are hosting several official visitors. 4 star edge prospect Blake Purchase from Cherry Creek HS, CO is slated to head to campus midweek. Rated as the 13th best edge in the 2023 class, Purchase is one of the top edge prospects in the country. The Huskies are battling Iowa State, Cal, and Oregon State for his commitment.

3 star offensive tackle Zachary Hanning from Grandview HS, CO is another midweek visitor who is headed to campus. Rated as the 103rd best tackle in the 2023 class, Hanning is considering Utah and UW with the Huskies drawing the first visit. It sounds like the Huskies are wanting to add at least 2 offensive tackles in the 2023 class.

3 star edge Gavin Geweniger from Chaparrel HS, AZ is set to visit UW midweek as well. Rated as a 3 star prospect and the 111th best defensive lineman in the country. The Huskies offered Geweniger and are battling Colorado for his commitment.

Starting Thursday the Husky coaches are going to be hosting several other official visitors and I’ll try and post an article midweek.

That's all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.