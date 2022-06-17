UW Baseball Hires Jason Kelly as Head Coach

The Washington Huskies announced this afternoon that they are hiring LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly to be the new head baseball coach. The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Kelly who was an integral part of the most successful period of UW baseball in the last decade. Kelly was Washington’s pitching coach from 2013-2019 and won D1Baseball’s national assistant coach of the year award in 2018. That season the Huskies made the College World Series for the first time in their history.

After 7 seasons and helping 15 UW pitchers become MLB draft picks, Kelly left to be the pitching coach at Arizona State for 2 seasons where he made a big impact on ASU’s pitching stats. He then departed for LSU before this past season and now is leaving for his first chance to take over as head coach.

The position became available at Washington after head coach Lindsay Meggs retired a few weeks ago after a long tenure leading the Huskies. Despite consistent flashes, UW hasn’t been able to find consistent success since Kelly departed and so hopefully his return will help expedite a turnaround in the always competitive Pac-12.

Welcome back Coach Kelly!