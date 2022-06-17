 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Coming Home for the First Time

New Dawgs have arrived on campus

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: Montana at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Jaxson Kirkland was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele and a bunch of Huskies were on the preseason All-Conference team as well.
  • Don’t know that I trust this assessment but I’m not going to turn down a preseason #3 ranking for the best front 7’s in the country from CBS Sports. They’re counting on full returns to health from ZTF and Ulofoshio (eventually) which I certainly hope happen.
  • There aren’t many true freshmen who didn’t enroll early but those there are started arriving for the start of summer quarter.

  • Holzclaw is also helping to recruit fellow Arizonan, 4-star TE Jackson Bowers who is the lone official visitor on campus this weekend before a hectic next week of visits. Bowers has Washington in his top-7 and in the past week took an official to Arizona and an unofficial mid-week trip to Alabama.

Basketball Dots

Volleyball Dots

  • Check out this thread from our man Ed with all of the known dates for the UW Volleyball schedule in the fall.

Retro Dot

Courtesy of John Ross via Dante Pettis

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...