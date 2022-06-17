Football Dots
- Jaxson Kirkland was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele and a bunch of Huskies were on the preseason All-Conference team as well.
9⃣ Dawgs have been named the @philsteele042 preseason All-Pac-12 team‼️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 16, 2022
➡️ @jaxson_kirkland @ztupufet @_cam38 Tuli Letuligasenoa @jaemoney_8 @jalenmcmillan20 @gilesjackson05 @peytonhenry17 @HBainivalu #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/lH6A7JznQi
- Don’t know that I trust this assessment but I’m not going to turn down a preseason #3 ranking for the best front 7’s in the country from CBS Sports. They’re counting on full returns to health from ZTF and Ulofoshio (eventually) which I certainly hope happen.
- There aren’t many true freshmen who didn’t enroll early but those there are started arriving for the start of summer quarter.
In Seattle for good this time GO DAWGS #WOOF— Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) June 16, 2022
HUSKY NATION ☔️…I’m Here #WOOF— JAIVION GREEN (@iamjaiviongreen) June 17, 2022
Just landed !! pic.twitter.com/0OztWEnAYf— Armon Parker (@parker_armon17) June 16, 2022
- Holzclaw is also helping to recruit fellow Arizonan, 4-star TE Jackson Bowers who is the lone official visitor on campus this weekend before a hectic next week of visits. Bowers has Washington in his top-7 and in the past week took an official to Arizona and an unofficial mid-week trip to Alabama.
WE WANT JB AT UW Come be a dawg!!! https://t.co/j7iIYGPt53— Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) June 17, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Maybe not a totally fair comparison but IT with I think some deserved shade towards the Celtics after they lost in the NBA finals last night to the Golden State Warriors.
Heard that before lol https://t.co/oxOEWdvRyT— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2022
Volleyball Dots
- Check out this thread from our man Ed with all of the known dates for the UW Volleyball schedule in the fall.
UW #NCAAVB schedule hasn't been posted, but the Pac-12 schedule has, and through a combination of other teams' releases and the Pac-12 website, I've pieced together basically the entire thing. Only ? is opening weekend, which includes a match at Arkansas but idk what else— Emotionally Invest(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) June 16, 2022
Retro Dot
Courtesy of John Ross via Dante Pettis
ive seen a lot of dope plays but off the top of my head, probably when @WatchJRoss acted the cal secondary was some kids at his youth camp tryna play tag https://t.co/6P5cO9cdr5— dante (@dmainy_13) June 16, 2022
