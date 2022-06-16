Thursday dots: Run good, and do other things good too

Gonna be real, not a whole lot of #content today. But here’s what we do have: To the dots!
- Mt Si kid Joe Waskom went from “maybe the worst kid on the team” to Washington’s first 1,500 meter national championship in almost 100 years.
In many leagues, there's a limit on how many foreign players are allowed on a roster (and it's usually a pretty small number, like 2 or 3). Competition for those spots is fierce— Emotionally Invest(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) June 15, 2022
Tl;dr: Kara Bajema has earned a spot on the roster of the WVB equivalent of Real Madrid
Ending the season with the recognition #Pac12SB deserves. pic.twitter.com/ExTmmJZ2Tw— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 16, 2022
1⃣3⃣ ➕ 2⃣1⃣ ➕ 1⃣2⃣— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 15, 2022
In this case it adds up to 7⃣
Washington's Men finished seventh in the @USTFCCCA Program of the Year standings, which scores teams on their NCAA XC, Indoor, and Outdoor placing.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/uyohI7o2Ae
good boy good vibes— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 15, 2022
Bringing midweek smiles to the timeline https://t.co/3g5wb2faWO
Not Husky-related, but official from a Seattle legend:
I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first ☺️ #TheFinalYear @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/Uo2YqCCKUD— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 16, 2022
Godspeed Sue!
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
