Thursday dots: Run good, and do other things good too

Plus the rest of your Thursday shenanigans.

By Gabey Lucas
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championship Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Gonna be real, not a whole lot of #content today. But here’s what we do have: To the dots!

Not Husky-related, but official from a Seattle legend:

Godspeed Sue!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

