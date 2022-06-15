Wednesday Dots: Fighting for Honor and Glory

Test me, test me
- Stuart Mandel of The Athletic has his own spin on program power rankings. He uses a medieval class system to divide schools into tiers. The twist is that he only does the rankings every five years so they take an inherently long view. The Huskies fit into the Knights tier, comfortably above the peasants with Pac-12 compatriots like UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Cal, and ASU. Only USC and Oregon are in a higher tier from the Pac-12.
- Catching up on some roster cleanup, three scholarship players have left the UW program. The writing seemed to be on the wall for big running back Emeka Megwa as a knee injury and the new staff’s preference for do-everything backs both played against him. Draco Bynum also looks like a tweener, stuck between the Edge and iDL in the new scheme. Jordan Lolohea finally arrived at Montlake after his LDS mission and quickly left. Remember that his initial recruitment goes all the way back to the Coach Pete years.
- UW remained one of the best in the nation in Academic Progress (Prowess?) Rating with a ninth straight score over 980 across all sports. The football team topped the entire Pac-12 with a 993 score. My unofficial tally has WSU with an APR of 6.
- SI’s Dan Raley dove into the scholarship numbers as we get closer to the season. It’s not a surprise that there has been roster turnover with looser transfer rules and a new coaching staff, but a 31% turnover still feels quite high.
BREAKING: @Utah_Football head coach Kyle Whittingham signs an updated contract with @UUtah.— KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 15, 2022
More to come on https://t.co/4kU961CZ7h.#GoUtes
: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DcLN5VnzW8
Thanks to @MylesGAS, I'll never think of the number 8⃣0⃣ the same way.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 15, 2022
80 yards, dashing through the snow, into the open field, over he field he goes, laughing all the way to the Pac-12 championship.
8⃣0⃣ days til kickoff on the home of the Huskies, @933KJR! https://t.co/kJv5rk7k2g
Athlon Bowl Projections:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 14, 2022
Rose: Utah vs Michigan
Cotton: USC vs Cincinnati
Alamo: Oregon vs Oklahoma
Holiday: UCLA vs Wake Forest
Vegas: UW vs LSU
Sun: Oregon St vs Boston College
LA: WSU vs Boise St
First Responder: Cal vs TCU
Hawaii: BYU vs San Diego St
Loudest Stadiums in Football— Conference Commandos (@ConfCommandos) June 14, 2022
1. Husky Stadium (133.6)
2. Death Valley (132.8)
3. Tiger Stadium (130)
4. Autzen Stadium (127)
5. Lane Stadium (126.2)
6. Beaver Stadium (122
7. Kyle Field (117)
8. The Swamp (115)
9. Neyland Stadium (114)
10. The Big House (110) pic.twitter.com/txWK00RaQG
