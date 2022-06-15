Wednesday Dots: Fighting for Honor and Glory

Thanks to @MylesGAS, I'll never think of the number 8⃣0⃣ the same way.



80 yards, dashing through the snow, into the open field, over he field he goes, laughing all the way to the Pac-12 championship.



8⃣0⃣ days til kickoff on the home of the Huskies, @933KJR! https://t.co/kJv5rk7k2g