Wednesday Dots: Fighting for Honor and Glory

Dawgs spend the summer on the recruiting trail

By andrewberg7
Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

  • Stuart Mandel of The Athletic has his own spin on program power rankings. He uses a medieval class system to divide schools into tiers. The twist is that he only does the rankings every five years so they take an inherently long view. The Huskies fit into the Knights tier, comfortably above the peasants with Pac-12 compatriots like UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Cal, and ASU. Only USC and Oregon are in a higher tier from the Pac-12.

  • Catching up on some roster cleanup, three scholarship players have left the UW program. The writing seemed to be on the wall for big running back Emeka Megwa as a knee injury and the new staff’s preference for do-everything backs both played against him. Draco Bynum also looks like a tweener, stuck between the Edge and iDL in the new scheme. Jordan Lolohea finally arrived at Montlake after his LDS mission and quickly left. Remember that his initial recruitment goes all the way back to the Coach Pete years.

  • UW remained one of the best in the nation in Academic Progress (Prowess?) Rating with a ninth straight score over 980 across all sports. The football team topped the entire Pac-12 with a 993 score. My unofficial tally has WSU with an APR of 6.

