.

Football Dots

Mike Vorel lists 10 Huskies who could “flourish” this fall. TE Devin Culp makes the list.

.

Speaking of Culp (#83), it’s 83 days until the opener:

8️⃣3️⃣ days til the Kalen DeBoer era kicks off on the Home of the Huskies, @933KJR! — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 12, 2022

From the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to everyone who made my camp a success and total blast today!! Till next summer go dawgs! @NilHusky @Bullpups_fb @Lang7Tyson @Quentinmoore88 pic.twitter.com/jfbflu48PY — Devin H. Culp (@_DevinCulp_) June 11, 2022

.

ZTF is still on this Lindy’s Magazine list, and is joined by a Husky teammate this go-around:

Preview magazines have a tough job to do. They're assembled in April, sold in June. Deadlines, deadlines. Lists can be outdated. We have a fresh Pac-12 top 10. https://t.co/E3DIQyEWR0 — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) June 11, 2022

.

“Does a radar gun measure their speed of delivery? Is the level of spiral graded for overall beauty? Are there style points for breaking huddle with authority?”

An interesting list: nation's top long snappers. The UW's Jaden Green just made the cut.https://t.co/yIu9cVVpW5 — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) June 11, 2022

.

No big surprises here:

As others have noted, DL Draco Bynum, EDGE Jordan Lolohea and RB Emeka Megwa no longer appear on UW’s roster — a spokesperson confirms each has left the program. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 12, 2022

.

Clearly does not include uniform development & helmet painting:

247’s Teams that Best Develop Talent:



1. Virginia Tech

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Washington



Worst Developers:



1. Baylor

2. Oregon

7. USC https://t.co/j1zL6xLW5l — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 11, 2022

.

WSU always picked to be terrible, but —of late— they rarely are:

Phil Steele’s PAC-12 Projection for 2022:



North:

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. Oregon State

4. Stanford

5. Cal

6. WSU



South:

1. Utah

2. USC

3. UCLA

4. ASU

5. Arizona

6. Colorado — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 12, 2022

.

The two worst running teams (by far) in the conference a year ago have nowhere to go but up:

Phil Steele’s Most Improved Scoring Offenses for 2022:



1. Stanford

2. Washington

3. Arizona

3. Indiana

5. South Carolina

6. Northwestern

7. Clemson

14. USC — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 12, 2022

.

DL Tomuhini Topui is the first UW offer from the 2026 class, and they aren’t the only school impressed with his size and athleticism. Topui received offers from Oregon, TCU, Colorado, Texas Tech, Michigan, USC, Utah and Louisville, all of whom saw him at a Texas camp last week.

.

Grad Dawgs:

Some 7,000 @UW graduates of the Class of 2022 marched into Husky Stadium this afternoon, the most ever to participate in a Commencement Ceremony in UW history.#uwgrad22 pic.twitter.com/J0oZIUqtlG — UW News (@uwnews) June 11, 2022

.

Men’s Hoops

Chris Fetters gets Aaron Beach to name his starting five heading into the season, and any surprises to the lineup:

PODCAST (45m): The @Dawgman247 Head of Hoops @aaronwbeach and I caught up to revisit the State of @UW_MBB now that their 2022-23 roster appears to be settled. Is UW in a better place than they were a year ago? What can fans expect? #GoHuskies #woof https://t.co/l0LW8TdXpY — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) June 13, 2022

.

Track and Field

Ida Eikeng’s Silver medal equaled eight points for the women’s team, and added to Haley Herberg’s two points from the 10k, the Huskies finished with ten, which put them in a tie for 25th-place. The Husky men’s team tied for 12th on Friday, thus the Huskies achieved a pair of Top-25 finishes at NCAA Outdoors for the first time since 2009.

Eikeng Takes In NCAA Heptathlon To Earn Women Top-25 ... And That's A Wrap!



Recap >> https://t.co/fos316N2Zc#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/teNsHlpepg — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 12, 2022

.