Monday Dots: Graduations, camps, and lists

Devin Culp graduates, hosts a football camp, and is on the radar for a big role this fall

By John Sayler
/ new
Cal v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Football Dots

Speaking of Culp (#83), it’s 83 days until the opener:

ZTF is still on this Lindy’s Magazine list, and is joined by a Husky teammate this go-around:

“Does a radar gun measure their speed of delivery? Is the level of spiral graded for overall beauty? Are there style points for breaking huddle with authority?”

No big surprises here:

Clearly does not include uniform development & helmet painting:

WSU always picked to be terrible, but —of late— they rarely are:

The two worst running teams (by far) in the conference a year ago have nowhere to go but up:

DL Tomuhini Topui is the first UW offer from the 2026 class, and they aren’t the only school impressed with his size and athleticism. Topui received offers from Oregon, TCU, Colorado, Texas Tech, Michigan, USC, Utah and Louisville, all of whom saw him at a Texas camp last week.

Grad Dawgs:

Men’s Hoops

Chris Fetters gets Aaron Beach to name his starting five heading into the season, and any surprises to the lineup:

.

Track and Field

Ida Eikeng’s Silver medal equaled eight points for the women’s team, and added to Haley Herberg’s two points from the 10k, the Huskies finished with ten, which put them in a tie for 25th-place. The Husky men’s team tied for 12th on Friday, thus the Huskies achieved a pair of Top-25 finishes at NCAA Outdoors for the first time since 2009.

