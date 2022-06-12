Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Offense Recruiting Board

Happy Sunday Husky Fans. With no official visitors this weekend, I wanted to spend some time to take a look at the offense recruiting board. Here is a breakdown of the board:

At quarterback the Huskies have a couple of targets that they are after and trying to land. Avery Johnson from Maize HS, KS visited last weekend. Rated as the 12th best quarterback and a consensus 4 star quarterback, the Huskies are battling Oregon and Kansas State for his commitment. Johnson is more of a dual threat quarterback, who would be a perfect fit in the Husky offense. The Huskies are also after a quarterback from another midwest quarterback. Lincoln Kienholz from T.F. Riggs, HS SD, who is rated as the 41st best quarterback is set to visit UW at the end of June. Kienholz is more of a pocket passer, compared to Johnson. The Huskies have missed on a few higher rated quarterbacks, but both Kienholz and Johnson have been prioritized by UW. Johnson is visiting Kansas State, and Oregon and will make his decision. Kienholz is visiting Wisconsin, Wyoming, and North Dakota State (along with UW) before he makes his decision. The Huskies will take 1 quarterback and likely whoever commits first between Johnson or Kienholz.

Junior Season Highlights Part 1 pic.twitter.com/KrucXEKuIj — Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) December 19, 2021

At running back the Huskies already have a commitment from Tybo Rogers (a 3 star running back from Bakersfield HS, CA). The Huskies look like they are going to try and take a 2nd running back and they are after a few guys. Dylan Edwards from Derby HS, KS is a a dynamic running back that the Huskies have targeted and have been after for a while. Rated as the 12th best running back and a consensus 4 star, Edwards is primarily looking at Nebraska, Kansas State, UW, Oklahoma, And Jackson State. The Huskies are also after Brandon Johnson from Highland HS, CA. Johnson, is a late riser on the recruiting front, who isn’t currently ranked by 247sports. The Huskies offered Johnson and are battling WSU, and Arizona for his commitment. It’s possible that another running back will come onto the board, but right now it looks like the Huskies have prioritized Edwards and would love to land him. If they miss on him, they would probably pivot to Johnson to see if they could wrap him up as the 2nd back in the class.

2,603 Rushing Yards

221 YPG

13 YPC

209 Carries

40 Touchdowns

3,214 All Purpose Yardshttps://t.co/UPVwE6FWMe pic.twitter.com/CNqD6H4P4s — (@dylan_edwards02) November 28, 2021

At wide receiver the Huskies have already landed 2 wideouts (4 star Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA and 3 star Keith Reynolds from Adelanto HS, CA) and are looking at adding a couple more. The Huskies hosted one of their top targets last weekend. Ben Ngoyi from Lincoln HS, NE visited last weekend. Rated as the 140th best wideout in the country, Ngoyi is relatively new to the position, but he has the size and athleticism to grow into an elite wideout. The Huskies are battling Iowa State, and Kansas State for his commitment. The Huskies are also after Jeremiah McClure from Mater Dei HS, CA and Malachi Riley from Centennial HS, CA. Both wideouts are among the top wideouts in California and are being courted by the majority of the pac 12. The Huskies would love to add either Riley or McClure to their roster. A couple of other wideouts to watch are Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA (who the Huskies have been after for a while), and Nyziah Hunter from Salinas HS, CA. Both Lyons and Hunter are speedsters who would be great fits in the Husky offense. I assume the Huskies will try and bring Lyons, Hunter, McClure, and Riley on campus potentially at the end of June or during the season. I would expect that the Huskies end up with 4 commits at wideout for the 2023 class. Wide receiver coach Shephard is after quite a few wideouts and it will be interesting to see who he brings in for those last 2 spots.

Check Out My Junior Szn Highlights | 6’4 185 wr/db | 6’10 wingspan | 40 inch vert | 4.38 40yd | 10ft 10in broad jump https://t.co/Ytcpw2zMdj — (@beni_ngoyi) October 26, 2021

Junior Year film‼️‼️

3⭐️ ATH

3.3 gpa

31 catches 950 yards 16 tds

30 yards per catch

1420 total yards 23 tds pic.twitter.com/va9jLnSNu2 — Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) January 15, 2022

At tight end the Huskies have honed their efforts on 3 recruits. Spencer Shannon, a consensus 3 star, visited a few weeks ago and has narrowed his recruitment down to UCLA, Texas, and UW. The Huskies would love to add Shannon who is rated as the 23rd best tight end in the country. Jackson Bowers, a consensus 4 star tight end, from Mountain View HS, AZ is another tight end the Huskies are heavily after. Bowers is looking at Arizona, BYU, UW, and Alabama right now and the Huskies are set to host Bowers next weekend. Right now it looks like a BYU and UW battle with Alabama lurking in his recruitment. The 3rd tight end target for the Huskies is Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian HS, WA. The Huskies hosted Eldridge back in May, and they are battling Oregon, and USC to try and land Eldridge. Right now it looks like UW is trying to take 2 tight ends and Shannon and Eldridge sound like they are close to making their decisions (I would expect decisions in the next couple of weeks). Tight end Coach Nick Sheridan has done a good job of recruiting all three tight ends and the Huskies have a good shot at all three.

Along the offensive line the Huskies are after a few local prospects along the line. Both Micah Banuelos from Kennedy Catholic HS, WA and Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA. Both prospects are being courted by Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC. The Huskies would love to land both Banuelos and Hatchett who are visiting later this month, and appear to be the front runners for both (they are both being recruited as interior lineman). At tackle the Huskies are likely going to try and bring in 2 tackles in the class. The Huskies are after Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA. Rated as the 34th best tackle in the 2023 class and 3 star prospect, Jackett is set to visit the last weekend in June and is looking primarily at UW, UCLA, and Cal. With the last visit before the quiet period the Huskies look like the favorites to land him. The Huskies are also after Zach Hanning from Grandview HS, CO, who is rated as a 3 star prospect. Hanning is set to visit UW at the end of the month and is primarily looking at UW and Utah. The 3rd offensive tackle the Huskies are after and are bringing in for a visit is Luke Baklenko from Oaks Christian HS, CA. Rated as the 48th best tackle in the 2023 class and a consensus 3 star recruit, Baklenko is set to visit UW at the end of the month. The Huskies are battling Stanford, UCLA, and Boston College for his commitment but they get the last visit. Offensive line coach Scott Huff is hoping he can rebound with a solid 2023 class after having a rough go of it last year and the next couple of weeks will be crucial in determining who he is able to land.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.