To the Dots!

Football

Dominique Hampton is going to be one of the most important players for the Huskies, wherever they line him up:

Rate your stay at the Hampton Inn. Restful? Enough towels? Hard-hitting?https://t.co/D8yRIlQlL6 — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) June 9, 2022

Impressive development:

Which programs develop elite, Top247 talent the best? @247Sports dove into the data for this year's Development Rating. (Keep in mind, this spans 2013-17 recruiting classes.)https://t.co/o3j39iOIxy pic.twitter.com/2RzdO8cpkO — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) June 10, 2022

UW has a few QB offers out right now, but cross off Aiden Chiles. he will play for Jonathan Smith at Oregon State:

Oregon State receives significant QB commitment at expense of Huskies. https://t.co/zxO7Ehk9C0 — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) June 9, 2022

2022 marks 30 years since the legendary UW vs. University of Nebraska football game. With the help of the loud crowd that cheered the Huskies on, UW won 29-14 against the Cornhuskers. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qZQ4p6V2V4 — University of Washington (@UW) June 10, 2022

Dawgman digs into special teams:

All camps and clinics are held at Husky Stadium:

Track and Field

In the 10,000-meter, Haley Herberg placed seventh with a 33:20.33 time, landing First-Team All-America honors.

Women's All-American honors highlight day two of the NCAA Championships for @UWTrack | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/vBSW65M4SD — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) June 10, 2022

Volleyball

Alumni Match Mic'd Up ️



Featuring Head Coach Keegan Cook and Husky Legend @CourtLThompson #PointHuskies x @jerseymikes pic.twitter.com/aNjcJlmrPl — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) June 9, 2022

Retro Dot

