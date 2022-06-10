 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Will Dom Hampton’s aggressive play fit the “Husky” role?

Plus, it’s been 30 years since Husky Stadium got record-loud against Nebraska

By John Sayler
Eastern Washington v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Football

Dominique Hampton is going to be one of the most important players for the Huskies, wherever they line him up:

Impressive development:

UW has a few QB offers out right now, but cross off Aiden Chiles. he will play for Jonathan Smith at Oregon State:

133.6 decibel level at this game. 130 decibels is considered the threshold of pain to our ears. Still the loudest ever?

Dawgman digs into special teams:

All camps and clinics are held at Husky Stadium:

Track and Field

In the 10,000-meter, Haley Herberg placed seventh with a 33:20.33 time, landing First-Team All-America honors.

Volleyball

Retro Dot

