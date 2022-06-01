Wednesday Dots: The Wheel’s Still in Spin

You may be an ambassador to England or France

You may like to gamble, you might like to dance

You may be the heavyweight champion of the world

You may be a socialite with a long string of Dots

But you’re gonna have to serve somebody

Andy Staples of The Athletic took an enlightening look at the generation gap in college football coaches and the different approaches taken by more tenured coaches versus those earlier in their career. Staples used several examples to demonstrate that the newer generation of coaches have proven themselves more flexible and more willing to experiment with the emerging markets of the transfer portal and NIL, while some stalwarts have resisted change.

ESPN rated all 131 FBS QB position groups by tiers. UW falls into Tier 10 with several other big name programs facing relatively open QB battles in the fall. It’s a fair ranking, made more tolerable by the fact that Oregon’s Bo Nix comes in a tier below.

Beni Ngoyi is a 6’4” WR from Nebraska. Kalen DeBoer is trying to reach back to his old geographic footprint to pull in one of UW’s top pass-catching targets. Ngoyi will be in Seattle for an official visit this weekend and he previewed the trip with Dawgman.

SI looked into California LB Jordan Whitney’s most recent recruiting update. While Whitney previously listed UW and Arizona as his leaders, he also included WSU, Fresno St. and Boise St. as schools that will receive OVs.

Washington Athletics is proud to stand with and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout #PrideMonth and always.



We are committed to understanding the history and injustices, and serving as allies to the community. pic.twitter.com/vUxQmTp9JW — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 1, 2022

Only 9⃣4⃣ days until kickoff!



Jake Browning demolished the school record for career TD passes on Montlake with 9⃣4⃣ in his four seasons, including a record 43 during the 2016 campaign when he finished sixth in the Heisman race. pic.twitter.com/Djodvwlxi8 — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 1, 2022

Congrats to Washington's RJ Manke, who has been named to the GCAA PING All-America first team!@rj_manke is the ninth Husky to make the first team, and the first since @ctpangolf made it for his second time in 2015.



More info: https://t.co/CM7PEwRZTM#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/4gOwbePYRy — Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) May 31, 2022