Wednesday Dots: The Wheel’s Still in Spin

NIL and Transfers have shaken CFB, but there’s much left to learn

By andrewberg7
Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

You may be an ambassador to England or France

You may like to gamble, you might like to dance

You may be the heavyweight champion of the world

You may be a socialite with a long string of Dots

But you’re gonna have to serve somebody

  • Andy Staples of The Athletic took an enlightening look at the generation gap in college football coaches and the different approaches taken by more tenured coaches versus those earlier in their career. Staples used several examples to demonstrate that the newer generation of coaches have proven themselves more flexible and more willing to experiment with the emerging markets of the transfer portal and NIL, while some stalwarts have resisted change.

  • ESPN rated all 131 FBS QB position groups by tiers. UW falls into Tier 10 with several other big name programs facing relatively open QB battles in the fall. It’s a fair ranking, made more tolerable by the fact that Oregon’s Bo Nix comes in a tier below.

  • Beni Ngoyi is a 6’4” WR from Nebraska. Kalen DeBoer is trying to reach back to his old geographic footprint to pull in one of UW’s top pass-catching targets. Ngoyi will be in Seattle for an official visit this weekend and he previewed the trip with Dawgman.

