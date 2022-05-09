Dots: Look Back in Anger

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- The Huskies added 3-star St John Bosco LB Deven Bryant who committed over the weekend. Bryant was the leading tackler last season at the perennial California powerhouse, and turned down offers from Oregon, Louisville, and Fresno State. He’s the 3rd commit for the 2023 class.
- The Windermere Cup saw UW’s rowing teams bested by the Netherlands (men) and Great Britain (women) in the featured events, although both men and women won the rest of their races. Next up is the Pac 12 Championships, where men and women are reigning champs.
- “Matt Anger Retires As Head Men’s Tennis Coach” (GoHuskies.com) “His 428 career wins represent 42-percent of the total wins in the 109-year history of Husky Men’s Tennis. Nine of the ten winningest Husky players of all-time played under Anger.”
A true idol. Best of the best. https://t.co/ChHLdMCKiL— Heather Tarr (@CoachTarr) May 7, 2022
Truly The Greatest— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) May 6, 2022
Matt Anger earned 42% of all wins in the history of Washington Men's Tennis.#GoHuskies x #ThankYouCoachAnger pic.twitter.com/2frNpL0n5T
No new actual rules. Not changing the enforcement process. As of now, no one knows if the NCAA will investigate deals from the past 10 months.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 9, 2022
So, why does the “clarification” matter? It gives a green light for enforcement to go after NIL collectives: https://t.co/VVI1X3yyqo
- ICYMI (I know I did): Interesting piece on Mark Emmert stepping down as NCAA President.
- Dubs throwing out the first pitch was obviously the mojo they needed as baseball swept #8 UCLA at home over the weekend(!) with score lines of 7-1, 5-4, 4-3. With these late-season heroics, the Diamond Dawgs are now making a push to qualify for the Pac-12 tournament.
With Sunday’s UW win and Cal loss (11-3 at Stanford), the Huskies move into a tie for 8th place in the conference standings. They are also now .5 games back of Utah, who was just swept.— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) May 9, 2022
UW will need to surpass either of those teams in order to qualify for the Pac-12 tournament.
- Softball won the series finale away to Utah 5-1 on Sunday, but it was their only win in the three-game series.
- For a second I thought I was watching a replay of Husky distance runner Brian Fay:
The overhead camera angle of Rich Strike's comeback run pic.twitter.com/RITdHlbvPw— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 8, 2022
In the unofficial UW-themed men's 1,500 top heat, Brian Fay gets onto another Husky top-10 list with the #⃣8⃣ time >> 3:40.43.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 7, 2022
Kieran Lumb runs a 3:42.90.
Pro Dawg Sam Tanner back in the States and clocks a 3:38.58, while volunteer coach Sam Prakel runs 3:39.55 #GoHuskies
They're teeing off in Ann Arbor at the NCAA Regionals!— Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) May 9, 2022
First round tee times (PT):
5:55 am - Brittany Kwon
6:06 am - Kennedy Knox
6:17 am - Stefanie Deng
6:28 am - Jamie Hsieh
6:39 am - Camille Boyd
https://t.co/I9kFKeJ7RW#GoHuskies x #NCAAgolf pic.twitter.com/eyw9uVMqK7
Pro Dawgs:
Congratulations to #ProDawg Ryan Sailor on making his first career pro start with @InterMiamiCF tonight!#GoHuskies x @RyanSailor21 pic.twitter.com/rm2e4rQcWO— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) May 8, 2022
- Late? Yes. Timeless? Double yes:
HISTORY #GoHuskies x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/HlG2n2PBjA— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) May 5, 2022
Go Dawgs!!
Loading comments...