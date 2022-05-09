 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Look Back in Anger

Windermere Cup regains pre-2020 shape and kicks off boating season, Baseball sweeps #8 Bruins, Husky tennis legend retires

By CollinOM
Huskies mascot Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • The Huskies added 3-star St John Bosco LB Deven Bryant who committed over the weekend. Bryant was the leading tackler last season at the perennial California powerhouse, and turned down offers from Oregon, Louisville, and Fresno State. He’s the 3rd commit for the 2023 class.
  • The Windermere Cup saw UW’s rowing teams bested by the Netherlands (men) and Great Britain (women) in the featured events, although both men and women won the rest of their races. Next up is the Pac 12 Championships, where men and women are reigning champs.
  • Matt Anger Retires As Head Men’s Tennis Coach” (GoHuskies.com) “His 428 career wins represent 42-percent of the total wins in the 109-year history of Husky Men’s Tennis. Nine of the ten winningest Husky players of all-time played under Anger.”
  • ICYMI (I know I did): Interesting piece on Mark Emmert stepping down as NCAA President.
  • Dubs throwing out the first pitch was obviously the mojo they needed as baseball swept #8 UCLA at home over the weekend(!) with score lines of 7-1, 5-4, 4-3. With these late-season heroics, the Diamond Dawgs are now making a push to qualify for the Pac-12 tournament.

  • Late? Yes. Timeless? Double yes:

Go Dawgs!!

