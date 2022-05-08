Woof: Huskies Land 3 Star Linebacker

The Huskies got some welcome news today when 3 star inside linebacker Deven Bryant from St John Bosco HS, CA committed to UW. The Huskies were able to beat out Oregon, Louisville, and Fresno State for his commitment. Last season while playing on a loaded roster he accounted for 86 tackles and when you watch him play you can see how instinctive and quick he is on the field. Listed at 6’0” and around 210 pounds Bryant isn’t the biggest linebacker (which is likely hurting his recruiting ranking), but he makes up for it with his effort and athletic ability. The Huskies are looking at bringing in at least 2 inside backers and landing the 87th best inside backer in the country, along with one of the top defenders in California (production wise), should really help out the defense.

Bryant is the 3rd commitment in the 2023 class. That’s all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.