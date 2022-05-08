Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Set To Host Their First Weekend of Official Visitors

Happy Mothers Day to all the moms in the world. The Husky coaches have turned their attention to recruiting now that spring practice has concluded. All of the assistants have fanned out to hit their recruiting areas and check out some their top prospects. The staff has also been busy setting up official visits for May and June. Here is a look at the visitors next weekend:

4 star wide receiver Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA is the headliner headed to campus next weekend. Williams, who is listed at 6’2” and around 185 pounds, is rated as the 25th best wide receiver in the country. The Huskies get the first official visit for Williams and they are battling Cal, Oregon State, and Stanford for his commitment. Last season he had 55 catches for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns, which led his team. New wide receiver coach JeMarcus Shephard has been hitting the ground hard and he would love to add Williams to the receiver corps.

@PittHSFootball luv y’all we’ll be back stronger than ever ‍☠️☠️ senior season loading ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/6IKRm3qSUh — Rashid Williams (@Rashidakello6) December 10, 2021

4 star safety Kodi Decambra from Bishop Gorman HS, NV is another recruit who is set to head north next weekend. Rated as the 17th best safety in the country, Decambra has set visits to Arizona, Oregon and UW. The Huskies are likely to lose at least 1 safety after this season and they would like to add at least 1 safety to their room. Last season Decambra had 28 tackles and 2 picks on a loaded high school team. The Husky coaches staff will have to battle hard to land Decambra (he’s currently projected by recruiting experts to head to Oregon). The Huskies will have their chance next weekend to wow him and improve their odds to land him.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

-Jeremiah 29:11



Junior Season Highlights!!!@BishopGormanFB



https://t.co/4gXEH13Ft7 — Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra (@KodiDecambra) December 4, 2021

3 star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes who also plays for Bishop Gorman HS, NV is another prospect set to officially visit. Rated as the 51st best cornerback in the country, Hughes currently has only scheduled an official visit to UW (which would bode well for UW). Hughes holds offers from Utah, LSU, UW, Arkansas, and Colorado. Listed at 6’1” and around 175 pounds, Hughes has good length and size for the position and the Huskies would love to add him to their 2023 class.

The last scheduled official visitor is 3 star cornerback Sailasa Vadrawale from Rancho Cotate HS, CA. Rated as the 76th best cornerback in the country Vadrawale has visits to Cal and UW lined up. The Huskies have offered Sailasa as a safety in their scheme and it sounds like Vadrawale is a riser on the recruiting front.

After next weekend it sounds like the last weekend in May could be a big official visit weekend, followed by more visits in June set up. As those visits get set up I will make sure to share that news here. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.