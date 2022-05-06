If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

ESPN analyzes at the offseason, and what we learned this spring about each team in the Pac-12.

Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times looks at the Husky roster, and wonders which position groups might be bolstered via the transfer portal.

Hoping a healthy season can launch Kirkland back into first round draft material:

This will always be home. pic.twitter.com/bzVolwERUw — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) May 5, 2022

Kuao Peihopa is now healthy, and he is disruptive. Ulumoo Ale is huge, and he’s climbing the depth chart:

Kalen DeBoer was concerned about the UW D-line when spring ball began, and rightly so. He felt better about it at the end.https://t.co/v00EEHJgIm — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 5, 2022

Eddie’s value to the team is significant, even on the sideline. But when does he come back to the field? Michigan State Sept 17? Oregon Nov 12?

Similar to ZTF last season, we try to anticipate which game will mark Eddie Ulofoshio's return.https://t.co/hlc07b9Z9h — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 4, 2022

Men’s Tennis

UW takes on Pepperdine: LIVE SCOREBOARD

Set your ⏰ to 7⃣



Washington Set For NCAA Opener In South Carolina



Preview >> https://t.co/EmRm2Vy7Bd#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ClLbdBl6Fj — Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) May 5, 2022

Women’s Tennis

Women take on Baylor: LIVE SCOREBOARD

Let's start this ride! Bright and early tomorrow at 8 a.m. ☕️ for the NCAA Round ☝️



Preview >> https://t.co/LumUQqn27R#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/61kwYPWLn3 — Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) May 5, 2022

Softball

Washington (33-11, 12-6) is on a season-high 11-game winning streak and sits in third place in the Pac-12:

Huskies travel to Utah for final Pac-12 road trip of the season.



: https://t.co/idc6cidbaa#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/f3Slo7C8bH — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 5, 2022

Baseball

With 12 games left, the Huskies have an uphill battle for the final spot in the Pac-12 tournament, sitting two and a half games back of ASU:

T O M O R R O W



UCLA comes to town for a 3-game series!

Husky Ballpark

️ https://t.co/UCvhS0WciQ

@Pac12Network

Saturday: https://t.co/IW1GkfV3vQ

Sunday: Mother's Day First Pitch#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/e5ptx4Bs9s — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 5, 2022

Retro Dot

