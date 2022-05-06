 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Kirkland returning to UW, where the tradition “runs through my veins.”

The massive tackle could top 50 starts for his UW career

By John Sayler
Montana v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

.

Hoping a healthy season can launch Kirkland back into first round draft material:

.

Kuao Peihopa is now healthy, and he is disruptive.

Ulumoo Ale is huge, and he’s climbing the depth chart:

.

Eddie’s value to the team is significant, even on the sideline. But when does he come back to the field? Michigan State Sept 17? Oregon Nov 12?

.

Men’s Tennis

UW takes on Pepperdine: LIVE SCOREBOARD

.

Women’s Tennis

Women take on Baylor: LIVE SCOREBOARD

.

Softball

Washington (33-11, 12-6) is on a season-high 11-game winning streak and sits in third place in the Pac-12:

.

Baseball

With 12 games left, the Huskies have an uphill battle for the final spot in the Pac-12 tournament, sitting two and a half games back of ASU:

.

Retro Dot

.

