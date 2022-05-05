Dots: Pro Shots

Happy Thursday, want some dots? Here’s some dots:

Christian Caple gives nine football players who improved their stock this spring.

Don’t cry I dare you:

"Son, you are a bright light and have become a man of grace, who is wonderfully grounded, humble and so loving to all of those around you."



Hard not to get choked up watching Kyler Gordon read this letter from his parents.

El oh el:

Also, great news! UW's days of positioning its safeties 20 yards off the line of scrimmage in obvious run situations may be over.

IT’S WINDERMERE CUP TIME BEACHES:

Windermere Cup & Opening Day are this Saturday!



Windermere Cup & Opening Day are this Saturday!

Gabbie gets her pro shot all lined up for when her UW career’s over in, at most, *sobs* a month:

The moment that Gabbie’s name was called



The moment that Gabbie's name was called

Plus:





Baylee Klingler has been named a finalist for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!



Baylee Klingler has been named a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year!

And some athletes in many sports get Pac-12 honors:

Nika grabs her first All-Pac-12 Team mention in her senior szn!



Nika grabs her first All-Pac-12 Team mention in her senior szn!

Van makes the All-Pac-12 Team for the FOURTH time! She's just the third Husky to achieve that



Van makes the All-Pac-12 Team for the FOURTH time! She's just the third Husky to achieve that

Congrats to:



RJ Manke, Pac-12 Golfer of the Year

Alan Murray, Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Manke & Noah Woolsey, 1st-team All-Pac-12

Teddy Lin, 2nd-team All-Pac-12

Congrats to:

RJ Manke, Pac-12 Golfer of the Year

Alan Murray, Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Manke & Noah Woolsey, 1st-team All-Pac-12

Teddy Lin, 2nd-team All-Pac-12

Petr Hruby, honorable mention All-Pac-12

Congrats to Jack on his All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention!



Congrats to Jack on his All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention!

Jack now ranks #1 in UW history with 147 combined singles and doubles wins.

