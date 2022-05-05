Dots: Pro Shots

Happy Thursday, want some dots? Here’s some dots:
- Usually I don’t include our own stuff in dots — and I even less frequently put any effort into advertising our podcast — but yesterday we released an interview with Coach Tarr in which she talks about a whole bunch of stuff that’s wise and smart. Give it a listen!
- Christian Caple gives nine football players who improved their stock this spring.
Don’t cry I dare you:
"Son, you are a bright light and have become a man of grace, who is wonderfully grounded, humble and so loving to all of those around you."— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022
Hard not to get choked up watching Kyler Gordon read this letter from his parents. ❤️@kyler_gordon | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/VYU2h8EcXb
El oh el:
Also, great news! UW's days of positioning its safeties 20 yards off the line of scrimmage in obvious run situations may be over. pic.twitter.com/qFATqCI7Wy— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 4, 2022
IT’S WINDERMERE CUP TIME BEACHES:
Windermere Cup & Opening Day are this Saturday!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 4, 2022
Get your lock screen ready #GoHuskies x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/vbK0aBcljw
Gabbie gets her pro shot all lined up for when her UW career’s over in, at most, *sobs* a month:
The moment that Gabbie’s name was called— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 4, 2022
We love that @VictoriaHayward was able to break the news!#MightyAreTheWomen x @AUProSports pic.twitter.com/gE64Cs5Es9
#MightyAreTheWomen— Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) May 4, 2022
Gabbie Plain, pitcher from @UWSoftball, is invited to join Athletes Unlimited.
: @UWSoftballpic.twitter.com/70aW54kN2B
Plus:
— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 4, 2022
Baylee Klingler has been named a finalist for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!
: https://t.co/d0AzfyYFZ9#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/ddFQhnBlaX
And some athletes in many sports get Pac-12 honors:
Nika grabs her first All-Pac-12 Team mention in her senior szn!— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) May 4, 2022
Release: https://t.co/lBqTYTTJaR#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vJBeDltDLz
SMF! The sophomore, ranked 98th nationally, earns a second All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention❗️— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) May 4, 2022
Release: https://t.co/lBqTYTTJaR#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/zOb0zmoxMN
Van makes the All-Pac-12 Team for the FOURTH time! She's just the third Husky to achieve that— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) May 4, 2022
Release: https://t.co/8eujWFIWED#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/PPdSvKarp8
Congrats to:— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) May 4, 2022
RJ Manke, Pac-12 Golfer of the Year
Alan Murray, Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Manke & Noah Woolsey, 1st-team All-Pac-12
Teddy Lin, 2nd-team All-Pac-12
Petr Hruby, honorable mention All-Pac-12https://t.co/lLRPw82CtT#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/3kU3r7RJNY
☝️ Clement becomes the fourth Husky with 2⃣ First Team honors.— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) May 4, 2022
Release: https://t.co/4HkyI4cnBx#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/69TlJyIO4Z
Congrats to Jack on his All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) May 4, 2022
Jack now ranks #⃣ in UW history with 147 combined singles and doubles wins. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/iDTUntbAiz
@DubsUW is ready for Bark at the Park this Saturday, and so are we!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 4, 2022
» https://t.co/EtJweQMsog#GoHuskies x @UW_Baseball pic.twitter.com/3RTCv6bluH
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...