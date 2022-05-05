 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Pro Shots

Plus a bunch of national and conference honors.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Happy Thursday, want some dots? Here’s some dots:

Don’t cry I dare you:

El oh el:

IT’S WINDERMERE CUP TIME BEACHES:

Gabbie gets her pro shot all lined up for when her UW career’s over in, at most, *sobs* a month:

Plus:

And some athletes in many sports get Pac-12 honors:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...