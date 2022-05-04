 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Berry Plucked

Huskies Lose a RB

  • The news of the day starts with running back Caleb Berry entering the transfer portal. Berry looked like a promising bruiser out of Texas. With too many scholarship rushers and a scheme that favors versatility, the writing was on the wall for Berry. Best of luck to him in his next adventure.

  • Good news keeps coming for the Huskies men's tennis team. This week, UW made the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament. Yesterday, Clement Chidekh was seeded among the top 16 singles players in the country.

