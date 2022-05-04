Wednesday Dots: Berry Plucked

Greedy little people in a sea of distress

Keep your more to receive your less

Unimpressed by material excess

Dots is free, dot me, say, “Hell yes”

The news of the day starts with running back Caleb Berry entering the transfer portal. Berry looked like a promising bruiser out of Texas. With too many scholarship rushers and a scheme that favors versatility, the writing was on the wall for Berry. Best of luck to him in his next adventure.

Christian Caple profiled 9 Dawgs who raised their stock in the spring. Given the question marks along the offensive line and at linebacker, it's encouraging to see those positions in the top three spots.

Good news keeps coming for the Huskies men's tennis team. This week, UW made the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament. Yesterday, Clement Chidekh was seeded among the top 16 singles players in the country.

The Chiefs introduced their first round pick, Trent McDuffie. The UW standout set some individual and team goals for his rookie season. With his advanced technique and football IQ, McDuffie figures to be a fixture from the first snap.

Sometimes we have a guest who knows just a wee bit what they’re talking about. Bonus points if they’re a PNW ledge & all-around stand up person.@CoachTarr on Team USA, the evolution of batting, the challenges of becoming an unexpected star, & more. https://t.co/NtFWDg6VYz — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 4, 2022

Hoop session UW Tacoma YMCA at noon. Pull up! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 4, 2022