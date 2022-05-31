Dots: QBs, DBs, and LLCs

95 days until Husky Football returns! In the meantime, here are Dots:
- Mike Vorel profiles Montlake Players Camps LLC, a company started by a fan to help UW football players profit from hosting youth football camps.
- The first camp was held on Friday, with Dylan Morris, Sam Huard, Julius Irvin, and Alex Cook in attendance.
Excellent first camp in the books. Thanks to @ChaseSkuza @chincredible @samhuard11 @Alexcook_2 @irvsland and @D_Morris5 for the hard work. You guys absolutely killed it today! pic.twitter.com/JeBuat5Qeb— Montlake Players Camps, LLC (@montlakeplayers) May 29, 2022
- Members of the team also participated in Seattle’s Day of Service last week:
This is OUR city— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 29, 2022
Last week our team participated in Seattle’s #DayOfService #OneSeattle pic.twitter.com/WXpJx2Ii6n
- Bill Connelly at ESPN asks if anyone can catch Oregon in the Pac-12 North in his conference preview.
- SI rounds up the “last words” of the Huskies who have transferred from the program.
- The wide receivers are confident they can put up big numbers in the new offense.
Loading comments...