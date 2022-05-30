Dots: Memorial Day

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Saturday marked 98 days until the opening game against Kent State, so Dawgman remembers Husky standout and current Seahawks #98 TE Will Dissly.
Top247 CB Jasiah Wagoner breaks down his top seven https://t.co/tg0d2jMARL via @247sports @UW_Football— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) May 27, 2022
- Jimmy Lake made this list from 24/7 Sports of the 13 worst CFB coaching hires in the Past decade. USC and Oregon keep UW company on the list too.
- After a strong showing in the NCAA West preliminaries in Arkansas, UW is sending 16 athletes back to Eugene for the NCAA Championships June 8-11.
.@UWTrack got to work this weekend— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 29, 2022
16 Dawgs are heading to Nationals -- tying for the most by the Huskies under the current NCAA Outdoor format#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/jD39kXMgax
The Washington rowing team finished fourth at the 2022 NCAA Championship, their 25th straight top-10 finish in the 25-year history of the NCAA regatta.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) May 29, 2022
Sunday grand finals recap: https://t.co/lOKhVfFg0b#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/IpZBadx9eA
- “The fifth-place finish for the UW (women’s) varsity eight... gave the Huskies a fourth-place overall finish in the three-race competition, their fifth consecutive top-four performance... Washington struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries all season, and came into the national championships ranked No. 8, its lowest ranking in years. (Scott Hanson, Seattle Times)
UW’s RJ Manke continues to climb the leaderboard at NCAA, finishing round 3 tied for 12th and earning a shot at the title in the fourth and final round Monday. He tees off at 12:33 pm PT.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) May 30, 2022
Sun. recap: https://t.co/KcjmXIK1Ls
https://t.co/O7f0WDHI5C#GoHuskies x #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/uBspqaQ0Zg
Pro Dawgs:
Todd Bowles: Expectations are high for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in Year Two. https://t.co/KfN57pnfNX— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 26, 2022
- “Miami Dolphins’ Myles Gaskin embraces RB competition after Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds signings”
