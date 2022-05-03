 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Transfer SZN

Transfers, way-too-early lineups, and more draft coverage.

By Jeff Gorman
The Washington Huskies have concluded spring football, and the NFL draft is the rear view mirror. Dots has you covered on how everything has shaken out:

  • With lots of bodies and only so many reps to go around, the running back room was destined to lose players during the off-season. It appears Caleb Berry is going into the transfer portal as well:

  • Cade Otton getting the call from the Bucs:

  • Conference Champion Men’s Tennis is heading to the NCAA Championship!

