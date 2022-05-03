Dots: Transfer SZN

The Washington Huskies have concluded spring football, and the NFL draft is the rear view mirror. Dots has you covered on how everything has shaken out:
- Jacobe Covington is entering the transfer portal after running with the second team at cornerback this spring.
- With lots of bodies and only so many reps to go around, the running back room was destined to lose players during the off-season. It appears Caleb Berry is going into the transfer portal as well:
Need a new home!— ℨℨ (@Chos1n) May 3, 2022
Even without Berry, UW has eight scholarship running backs. That’s too many. I’d be surprised if there’s not more movement there.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 3, 2022
- Junior Alexander’s transfer to Washington is old news at this point, but he says he’s feeling more like himself now.
- Cade Otton getting the call from the Bucs:
So thankful to the @Buccaneers for this life changing call. I can already tell that the Bucs have the best fans in football. Thanks for the warm welcome! Lets get to work! #GoBucs— Cade Otton (@CadeOtton) May 2, 2022
(Shoutout to my niece for stealing the show ) pic.twitter.com/fxBmbDH5jB
- SI takes a look at how the Huskies could line up for their first game against Kent State. How close will this be to the actual depth chart?
- The Chiefs loved Trent McDuffie (I mean who doesn’t?) and traded up to make sure they could draft him.
- Conference Champion Men’s Tennis is heading to the NCAA Championship!
The Dawgs are in the Dance!!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) May 2, 2022
Heading to South Carolina for the NCAA Championship opening rounds! ️✈️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/OXrnEIZSro
