Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Offer Several New Recruits

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been putting a ton of work on the recruiting front. There aren’t any official visitors this weekend so instead of looking at some official visitors let’s a take a look at some recent offers that have gone out:

4 star athlete Kenyon Sadiq from Skyline Senior HS, ID was offered by the Huskies recently. Rated by 247sports as the 20th athlete in the country, Sadie is being recruited as a tight end by the Huskies. Listed at 6’3” and around 220 pounds, Sadiq holds offers from Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Utah, Stanford, and now UW. Last season he accounted for 78 catches for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns. So far Sadiq hasn’t set any official visits, and the Huskies are hoping that they can get one and add the dynamic Sadiq to their 2023 class.

The Huskies coaches also extended an offer to 3 star wide receiver Cayden Lee from Kennesaw Mountain HS, GA. Listed at 6’0”and 180 pounds, Lee currently holds offers from Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and now UW. Last season Lee had 54 catches for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Huskies are battling some pretty heavy hitters in their recruitment of Lee and getting him on campus will be crucial. It looks like the Huskies are trying to bring in at least 4 wideouts in the 2023 class, and wide receiver coach Shephard has been aggressive in casting a wide net to try and land his class.

3 star defensive back Donavyn Pellot from Silverado HS, NV was another prospect who was just offered by Husky staff. Rated as the 115th best athlete in the country and 10th best prospect in Nevada. The Huskies are looking at bringing in a couple of cornerbacks in the 2023 class and Pellot already holds offers from WSU, Arizona, and now UW. Pellot is a bigger defensive back who had over 70 tackles and 3 interceptions. The Huskies are likely going to try and bring Pellot in for an official visit in June.

Full season highlights https://t.co/v0ZTmVI7UV — Donavyn Pellot (@2EZDUECE) April 18, 2022

Next weekend will be a weekend that some official visitors will be on campus. I'll make sure to post a list next weekend of who made their way to campus.