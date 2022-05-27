If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Frisbee Dots?

In Ultimate Frisbee, the UW Women roll 15-2, men win 15-13:

Washington women with a dominant win in their 1st game at the College Championships as the #5 overall seed. https://t.co/f2UdPvWIQb — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 27, 2022

Oh yeah and Venneri with this play to just about clinch it @sundodgers @Ultiworld pic.twitter.com/jf4KpEvmr2 — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 27, 2022

Football

The voice of the Huskies begins the 99-day countdown to football. First up is Faatui Tuitele, a DT we hope is on the mend:

9⃣9⃣ days til kickoff: Happy Tuitele Day! pic.twitter.com/TvONGAaoDR — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) May 27, 2022

Big time prospect who blossomed in '21, tying for the team-lead in sacks with 3 (I called it, @Softykjr), without playing in the final 3 games. Missed the spring, but could be a vital part of the defensive line upon his return. Only a sophomore despite being a 4th year. pic.twitter.com/UupmddnZ5u — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) May 27, 2022

The Huskies scored 12 times on pass-interception returns from 2013 to 2017:

Yes, the Huskies continue to have great defensive backs. No, they haven't had a pick 6 in far too long.https://t.co/1B8p9y3eMz — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 26, 2022

Jakson Berman becomes the second walk-on quarterback in a week to enter the UW competition, joining Jackson Jones from Tualatin High School in the Portland area. Berman is a versatile athlete:

The Huskies have added another walk-on QB, their second in a week, this one from the Bay Area. https://t.co/sanHI8SJEh — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 26, 2022

Great to see #UW students adding themselves to the bone marrow registry! The mouth swab is for DNA, and young people - especially of diverse ethic backgrounds - are encouraged to join. https://t.co/IybUOgHtbT@BeTheMatch @AlexesHarris pic.twitter.com/CfzSKojLLr — Kiyomi Taguchi (@KiyomiTaguchi) May 26, 2022

Schedule stuff:

@ESPNCFB: an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, conference championship contests & expansive postseason action



• 100+ games in first 3 weeks

• @ESPNPlus continues extensive coverage

• @BowlSeason returns with 40 games, @CFBPlayoff



More: https://t.co/iiElCSYOpb pic.twitter.com/bA9L09hGSL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2022

Pac-12 football: Predicting must-watch games of 2022 season https://t.co/aHBJHDwzWY via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) May 27, 2022

Softball

Gabbie Plain was 20-8 with a 1.93 era this season, and now is a Sports star of the Year:

Closing out a historic tenure with @UWSoftball, Gabbie Plain wins the women's Sports Star of the Year award Thursday night | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/su3WkKAdx2 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 27, 2022

Baseball

It was a constant game of catch-up for the Huskies, and UCLA pulled away in the latter half of the game, ending UW’s season in a 14-8 slugfest.

The @UW_Baseball season came to an end Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament | via @eviesmason https://t.co/kvxpDRMZ67 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 27, 2022

Track and Field

The Dawgs are now up to a total of seven NCAA Championship qualifiers, with numerous chances to add to that over the next two days.

Two @UWTrack women qualified for the NCAA Championships on Thursday evening at the West Prelims in Arkansas | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/jMm8aix7OZ — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 27, 2022

Last year's fifth-place NCAA finisher is headed back to the finals in the 10k!



a determined run for fourth tonight and she's Eugene-bound. ️ #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Oqn1R69RGa — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 27, 2022

She wasn't satisfied with just winning Pac-12s



Makenna Barton makes her FIRST NCAA Championships!! She came in seeded ... finishes ‼️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Dkwvn6QX65 — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 27, 2022

Rowing

In Sarasota, Florida, the Huskies will be looking to improve upon their third place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Seeing the NCAA Championships for the 25th time in the 25 years the competition has been held, @UW_Rowing women head to Sarasota, Florida to close out the 2022 season | via @NathanMathisen https://t.co/8ib2qO595O — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 26, 2022

Retro Dot

