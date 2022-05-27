 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: The season is less than 100 days away

Faatui Tuitele’s health is a key for the Husky defense

By John Sayler
Utah v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Frisbee Dots?

In Ultimate Frisbee, the UW Women roll 15-2, men win 15-13:

.

Football

The voice of the Huskies begins the 99-day countdown to football. First up is Faatui Tuitele, a DT we hope is on the mend:

.

The Huskies scored 12 times on pass-interception returns from 2013 to 2017:

.

Jakson Berman becomes the second walk-on quarterback in a week to enter the UW competition, joining Jackson Jones from Tualatin High School in the Portland area. Berman is a versatile athlete:

.

.

Schedule stuff:

.

Softball

Gabbie Plain was 20-8 with a 1.93 era this season, and now is a Sports star of the Year:

.

Baseball

It was a constant game of catch-up for the Huskies, and UCLA pulled away in the latter half of the game, ending UW’s season in a 14-8 slugfest.

.

Track and Field

The Dawgs are now up to a total of seven NCAA Championship qualifiers, with numerous chances to add to that over the next two days.

.

Rowing

In Sarasota, Florida, the Huskies will be looking to improve upon their third place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

.

Retro Dot

.

