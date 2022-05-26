Husky Football Early Season Start Times, TV Announced

The Pac-12 today announced the TV assignments and start times for the first 3 weeks of the season as well as an additional 2 Friday games that the Huskies are playing.

5 newly announced start times/TV. UW vs. MSU on ABC.



Sept. 3 – Kent St., 7:30 p.m. PT, P12N

Sept. 10 – Portland St., 1:00 p.m. PT, P12 WA

Sept. 17 – Michigan St., 4:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Sept. 30 (Friday) – at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Nov. 4 (Friday) – Oregon St., 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2 — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 26, 2022

Washington will start off the season playing a night game at Husky stadium on Pac-12 network against Kent State on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend (although the Pac-12 release says FS1 so some confusion there). The home game versus FCS Portland State will be the lone (so far) early afternoon start time at 1p on Pac-12 Washington. Then the Huskies will get their first opportunity under Coach DeBoer to play in front of national audience hosting Michigan State on ABC at 4:30p.

We didn’t get the start time for the conference opener the following week on 9/24 when Washington will host Stanford but do have a Week 5 start time when UW will travel to UCLA on a short week and play at 7:30p on ESPN. That game has all the makings of a schedule loss playing on a short week in the first road game under the new coaching staff versus what should be a pretty good UCLA team. We also found out that Washington’s other Friday game (hosting Oregon State on 11/4) will also take place at 7:30p PT and be televised on ESPN2.

This year the traditional Friday night Apple Cup showdown will instead happen on Saturday so information about that game has yet to be released.

A list of the other Pac-12 games announced being played for a national audience in the first few weeks of the year.

Week 1- TCU at Colorado (Fri 7p, ESPN), (Arizona at San Diego St (12:30p, CBS), Oregon vs. Georgia (12:30p, ABC), Utah at Florida (4p, ESPN), Oregon St at Boise St (7:30p, ESPN)

Week 2- Colorado at Air Force (12:30p, CBS), Wazzu at Wisconsin (12:30p, FOX), Arizona St at Oklahoma St (4:30p, ESPN), USC at Stanford (4:30p, ABC), Miss St at Arizona (7:30p, ESPN)

Week 3- Cal at Notre Dame (11:30a, NBC), Colorado at Minnesota (12:30, ESPN2), BYU at Oregon (12:30p, FOX), Mich St at UW (4:30p, ABC), San Diego St at Utah (7:00p, ESPN), North Dakota St at Arizona (8:00p, FS1)

Here is the information we have about each of Washington’s games at the moment with each team’s most recent preseason SP+ rank in parentheses. Home games are in bold, new information is in italics. What are your thoughts?

***

Kent St. (103) at Washington (54)- Saturday, September 3rd, 7:30p PT, Pac-12 Network

Portland St. (N/A) at Washington- Saturday, September 10th, 1:00p PT, Pac-12 Washington

Michigan St. (16) at Washington- Saturday, September 17th, 4:30p PT, ABC

Stanford (77) at Washington- Saturday, September 24th, Time unknown, TV unknown

Washington at UCLA (41)- Friday, September 30th, 7:30p PT, ESPN

Washington at Arizona St (42).- Saturday, October 8th, Time unknown, TV unknown

Arizona (96) at Washington- Saturday, October 15th, Time unknown, TV unknown

Washington at California (74)- Saturday, October 22nd, Time unknown, TV unknown

Oregon St. (50) at Washington- Friday, November 4th, 7;30p PT, ESPN2

Washington at Oregon (24)- Saturday, November 12th, Time unknown, TV unknown

Colorado (100) at Washington- Saturday, November 19th, Time unknown, TV unknown

Washington at Washington St. (69)- Saturday, November 26th, Time unknown, TV unknown