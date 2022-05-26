Washington Athletics Dots
- 7th seeded Washington baseball lost 13-8 to Oregon State last night in their first game of the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament. The Dawgs took a 6-2 lead but Oregon State’s dynamic offense took over from there and bludgeoned the Huskies to the loser’s bracket. The loss ends the Dawgs’ 12-game winning streak.
T4 | Following RBI base hits from Urps and Barney, Clayton drives a 2-RBI double into the corner!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 26, 2022
- Washington will take on UCLA today on Pac-12 Network in a game that should start at approximately 1p. It is a double elimination tournament so any loss from here on out will end Washington’s season since they would not earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament with their resume.
- Tomorrow begins the D-1 College Championships for Ultimate and both the UW men’s (Sundodgers) and women’s (Element) teams are competing. The men are the #14 overall seed after being upset at regionals by Utah State. The women are the #5 overall seed.
- If you want to watch any of their games (highly recommended) the men’s first game of the tournament against NC State will be livestreamed at 6:30a PT on Friday. The women will have 2 games livestreamed at 2:30p PT on Friday and 6:30a PT on Saturday. You can watch any of the streams by going to Ultiworld’s Youtube page here.
Football Dots
- One of Washington’s QB targets for the class of 2023 is down to a Top 4 with a decidedly W based grouping. Kienholz has set a visit to Washington during UW’s big recruiting weekend at the end of June. That’s the same weekend that fellow QB target Aidan Chiles is scheduled to officially visit and we’ll see if it’s a “first one to commit gets the spot” situation.
Classic UW vs. UW vs. UW vs. NDSU recruiting battle. https://t.co/VHrtnaJQfl— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 26, 2022
- Husky 4-star tight end target Collins Acheampong announced yesterday that he has cancelled his official visit to Washington and will instead visit either Texas or Florida saying “I loved the coaches at Washington but I just didn’t see myself there...Texas and Florida recently offered me and both are elite football schools that I’ve been following for a long time.“
- Perhaps not coincidentally the Huskies offered the top player in the state of Idaho for 2023 yesterday who is viewed as a WR/TE hybrid at 6’3, 215 with room to put additional weight on his frame.
Super grateful to have received an offer from the University of Washington! #PurpleReign @NickSheridanUW @ChetTaylor13 @RAREAcademyID @SkylineGrizzFB @CoachShephard @BrandonHuffman @PlayerProMorgan pic.twitter.com/Rpw7XUDRxG— Kenyon Sadiq 4⭐️ (@KenyonSadiq) May 25, 2022
- The Bears beat writer for The Athletic wrote about Kyler Gordon who has been an early standout in Chicago’s mini-camp with 3 picks in his first 2 days and is already running with the 1’s. Their defensive backs coach had this to say “Out of the guys I have coached, no, I wouldn’t say anyone has the short-area quickness that I’m seeing from him right now.”
- A couple of important birthdays for the UW running game.
Happy birthday, @MatteoMele2‼️#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/LROrxo6Rmf— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 26, 2022
Happy birthday, @itscaaam_ #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/79ATBUFFwn— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 26, 2022
