Wednesday Dots: Pressure Makes Diamond Dawgs

Huskies head to inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament on a hot streak

  • When UW baseball started conference play at 6-15, hopes were dim for the remainder of the 2022 season. Only the top eight teams in the conference would make the first edition of the Pac-12 tournament and the Dawgs were well on the outside looking in. Since that point, the Diamond Dawgs have gone 13-1, including 8-1 in conference. The job doesn’t get any easier with Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon State on the slate in today’s opening game.

  • Transfer portal rankings are still a work in progress, so it’s not a surprise that the ratings have changed pretty significantly over the course of the spring. The new 247 portal rankings have some UW commits in favorable spots. Aaron Dumas, despite not getting a huge amount of buzz, is top of the list with a 90 grade. The linebacker tandem of Cam Bright and Kris Moll also graded well.

