 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Early Crootin’

A freshman WR commit, coach rankings, Gabbie Plain is a legend, and a Dante Pettis update.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington at Arizona Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Dots, thanks for reading. And thanks to SI for writing so many articles about the Huskies.

  • Where will Washington end up?

  • Gabbie Plain will forever be a Husky Legend:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...