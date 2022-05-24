Dots: Early Crootin’

Welcome to Dots, thanks for reading. And thanks to SI for writing so many articles about the Huskies.
- The big news reported last night is the commitment of LeMason Waller, a 2025 athlete who projects to be one of the top players in the nation. The challenge will be keeping him committed for the next 2.5 years while he is sure to receive a lot of recruiting attention.
- Mike Vorel chats with Kris Moll on how he found the Huskies and why he decided to transfer.
- Where will Washington end up?
Updated ESPN SP+ Projections:
1. Ohio State
12. Utah
24. Oregon
25. BYU
37. Fresno St
41. UCLA
42. ASU
43. Boise St
50. Oregon St
51. USC
54. Washington
64. Air Force
68. SDSU
69. WSU
74. Cal
77. Stanford
96. Arizona
100. Colorado
- Originally offered the same day Jimmy Lake got fired, DL Ashton Sanders is now a target of the new staff.
- It’s coach ranking season, and here’s a recap of where DeBoer falls on CBS’s list.
- More from CBS, which thinks Washington could be a breakout team in 2022.
- Gabbie Plain will forever be a Husky Legend:
One of the greatest to ever do it #MightyAreTheWomen
- The Bears have high expectations after signing Dante Pettis.
