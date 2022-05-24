Dots: Early Crootin’

Welcome to Dots, thanks for reading. And thanks to SI for writing so many articles about the Huskies.

The big news reported last night is the commitment of LeMason Waller, a 2025 athlete who projects to be one of the top players in the nation. The challenge will be keeping him committed for the next 2.5 years while he is sure to receive a lot of recruiting attention.

Mike Vorel chats with Kris Moll on how he found the Huskies and why he decided to transfer.

Where will Washington end up?

Updated ESPN SP+ Projections:



1. Ohio State

12. Utah

24. Oregon

25. BYU

37. Fresno St

41. UCLA

42. ASU

43. Boise St

50. Oregon St

51. USC

54. Washington

64. Air Force

68. SDSU

69. WSU

74. Cal

77. Stanford

96. Arizona

100. Colorado — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 24, 2022

Originally offered the same day Jimmy Lake got fired, DL Ashton Sanders is now a target of the new staff.

More from CBS, which thinks Washington could be a breakout team in 2022.

Gabbie Plain will forever be a Husky Legend:

One of the greatest to ever do it #MightyAreTheWomen