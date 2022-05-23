Woof: Huskies Land Elite 2025 Recruit

Happy Monday Husky fans. Husky coaches got a massive commitment when 2025 athlete LaMason Waller from Sultana HS, CA committed to UW. Listed at 6’2 and around 170 pounds, Waller committed to UW over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, and Oregon. MaxPreps named him as a 2nd team All-Freshman WR.

The Huskies offered Waller earlier this spring and last season he accounted for 35 catches for 458 yards and 4 touchdowns. When his class starts to get ranked it’s likely he will be one of the top players in his class. The Huskies are recruiting him as a wideout and landing Waller is a big-time pickup for UW and new WR coach Jamarcus Shephard. There’s still 2.5 years until Waller can sign with Washington but this is still a great start for recruiting in that class.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.