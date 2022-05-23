Dots: Softball Season Ends with Valiant Effort

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Softball’s season came to an end yesterday, as UW forced a tie-beaker game with Texas but lost 3-2 after a 7th inning rally fell short. On her last day in purple, Gabbie Plain went all 7 innings in the first game for a 2-1 win, and 6 2⁄3 in the second match, giving up just 4 runs over the two contests. The second game was not without controversy, however.
- Larry Stone and Scott Hanson (Seattle Times) each have their thoughts on the weekend and the end of the season.
We you, Gabbie!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 23, 2022
Grateful, but so sad to end our season tonight. I love this team so much. Thank you Husky Nation and to the University of Washington for making this the most amazing place for us to play. Wishing our seniors the best as they leave our nest and fly into the next stage of life— Heather Tarr (@CoachTarr) May 23, 2022
- Husky baseball swept Northern Colorado in 4 games to end the regular season on a 12 game win streak. The seventh-seeded Diamond Dawgs will face #2-in-the-nation Oregon State (who is seeded second) at 4:45pm this Wednesday. #4 Stanford edged Oregon State by one game to claim their first Pac-12 title and grab the #1 seed in the tournament.
TOURNEY BOUND!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 22, 2022
Huskies Earn Seventh Seed For Inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament In Arizona (May 25-29)
Games holding Opponents to 300 yards or less in Pac-12 Era— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) May 22, 2022
41—Washington
39—Utah
33—Stanford
29—USC
27—Oregon
25—ASU
24—WSU
23—Colorado
20—Cal
18—OSU
16—UCLA
10—Arizona
- Dan Raley has a piece on “Comparing Current UW Football Coaches to the Guys They Replaced”
- Roman Tomashoff (RealDawg.com): “Three Days that Could Define the Kalen DeBoer era”
- The Athletic continues with their re-rankings of past recruiting classes, with a look back at 2018. Washington was 3rd in the Pac-12 that year in recruiting, and 16th nationally. This re-do has UW at 32nd nationally, for the class that I will always remember for the three lauded 4-star WRs (and two QBs) who never contributed to the Husky offense.
News: #Pac12 reports FY21 finances:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 21, 2022
- COVID crushed the revenue
- P12Nets: operating loss
- testing costs 10m+
- campus distributions were half those of P5 peershttps://t.co/KDwKrNxBwR
- UW men’s tennis player Clement Chidekh will appear in the singles bracket today at 5:30pm at the NCAA championships, which begin today and run all week. He’ll be joined by retiring UW men’s tennis coach Matt Anger.
. @dmainy_13 https://t.co/3H48QWqfb8 pic.twitter.com/k4kTCUa8fY— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 20, 2022
Heading out to cheer on the Huskies at the @UW_Baseball and @UWSoftball games?— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 21, 2022
The Montlake Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic all weekend. Plan ahead, drive safe, and we'll see you there!
More info: https://t.co/vYi22hbxIU pic.twitter.com/8CaOVfaus4
Go Dawgs!!
