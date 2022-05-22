Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host An Official Visitor & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are hosting 1 official visitor this weekend and had a couple of unofficial visitors on campus as well.

3 star tight end Spencer Shannon from Mater Dei HS, CA headed up to Montlake this weekend. Rated as the 23rd best tight end in the country, Shannon has narrowed his list of schools he is considering to Texas, UCLA and UW. Listed at 6’7” and around 240 pounds, Shannon is a huge target in the passing game. The Huskies are getting the 2nd of his 3 visits, before he is set to commit. The Huskies would love to add Shannon to their 2023 class, and it’s hard not to look at his frame and see the immense potential that he has. Shannon is set to visit Texas on the 10th or June and it sounds like he will sit down and make his decision shortly thereafter.

Unofficially the Huskies hosted 3 star quarterback Aiden Chiles from Downey HS, CA. The Huskies recently offered Chiles after missing on a few other quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Listed at 6’4” and around 195 pounds, Chiles’ stock has been rising quite a bit. With offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Kansas State, and WSU, Chiles has quite a few options and the Huskies are hoping they can close him out and add him to their 2023 class. When you watch him you can his natural skill set and talent that the Husky coaches are intrigued by. Last season in a shortened season (due to injury) he threw for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. I anticipate the Huskies getting an official visit from Chiles at some point in June. If the Huskies can get an official visit from Chiles I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended being a Husky commit shortly thereafter.

Check out my highlight - https://t.co/NqUMR4hBw8 — Aidan Chiles (@ai6an_) December 31, 2021

Unranked lineman Kahlee Tafai from Leuzinger HS, CA is another unofficial visitor that made his way up to campus. The Huskies recently offered the 6’6” 300 pound, Tafai has been offered by Utah, Arizona, and UW. The Huskies are recruiting Tafai on offense it sounds like, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Huskies get an official visit sometime in June.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.