Friday Dots: Baylee Klingler wins Pac-12 player of the year

With an OPS of 1.458, its no surprise the senior shortstop took home the hardware

By John Sayler
Courtesy University of Washington Athletics

Football

Is the next step to get rid of the two divisions altogether?

We’re cool with every dude that wants to leave California and play football in the rain for us:

Huskies like Arizona players, as well:

Softball

The 13-seed Washington Huskies are hosting the Seattle Regionals this weekend at Husky Softball Stadium.

The four-team event has Texas facing Weber State at 2:30 p.m. Friday, before the Huskies take on Lehigh at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. All games this weekend will be shown on ESPN networks.

.503 on base and a .955 slugging. Struck out only 6 times in 185 plate appearances. Those are crazy numbers Baylee Klingler put up.

All Region selections: Baylee Klingler, Gabbie Plain, Sami Reynolds, Madison Huskey and Olivia Johnson

Baseball

20-0 blowout win makes it nine wins in a row for the Huskies (27-24, 14-16), who have already earned a spot in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Arizona:

Track and Field:

Coming off a great Pac-12 Championships showing, the Husky track and field squad now turns its focus to the second phase of the postseason, the NCAA West Preliminary Championships.

Men’s Tennis

Matt Anger: “For me, there was a lot of thought about whether I was going to coach one more year. As Clement Chidekh was doing well and was going to be turning pro, it made sense for me to retire now and work with him.”

Retro Dot

Colorado knew the Huskies were only going to hand off, and here’s what happened regardless:

