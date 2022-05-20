If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Dan Raley from Fan Nation examines what Washington has gained and lost in the transfer portal so far.

Is the next step to get rid of the two divisions altogether?

ICYMI: The Pac-12 Conference announced a change to its football championship game format beginning with the 2022 season | via @EthanArles https://t.co/zYKrCUVT3O — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 20, 2022

We’re cool with every dude that wants to leave California and play football in the rain for us:

Huskies like Arizona players, as well:

Looking for the next great DB coming up, here's a guy from Arizona. Played a lot already. He just finished up his sophomore year. https://t.co/Nk7oiDKzVL — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 19, 2022

This coming from former USC safety Su'a Cravens https://t.co/EM2OiJkOgZ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 19, 2022

Softball

The 13-seed Washington Huskies are hosting the Seattle Regionals this weekend at Husky Softball Stadium. The four-team event has Texas facing Weber State at 2:30 p.m. Friday, before the Huskies take on Lehigh at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. All games this weekend will be shown on ESPN networks.

WE'RE IN!



Washington is the 13th overall seed and hosting this weekend!#MightyAreTheWomen x #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/Q3H4XurK2B — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 15, 2022

.503 on base and a .955 slugging. Struck out only 6 times in 185 plate appearances. Those are crazy numbers Baylee Klingler put up.

It’s Baylee Klingler’s world and we’re just living in it.



The #Pac12SB Player of the Year is ready to make an impact with @UWSoftball on the #RoadToWCWS.#GoHuskies | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/d6aB4SQ2X2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 20, 2022

Baseball

20-0 blowout win makes it nine wins in a row for the Huskies (27-24, 14-16), who have already earned a spot in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Arizona:

With the Huskies leading by 20 runs after seven innings, @UW_Baseball's game against Northern Colorado ended prematurely Thursday evening at Husky Ballpark | via @eviesmason https://t.co/hRU6Wwv1k7 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 20, 2022

B5 | Dicochea with his first home run of the year! Still no outs.



8 | 0



https://t.co/hGiO1cExaa

https://t.co/mJdkzOvAuC#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/5hLiSFTQzd — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 20, 2022

Track and Field:

In addition to Prelim qualifiers, the multi fields for NCAA Outdoors were announced, and we already have ✌️ Dawgs bound for the final site!



Ollie Thorner makes his first NCAA decathlon competition and Ida Eikeng will seek her second-straight heptathlon podium.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/oknU1MHY4p — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 19, 2022

Coming off a great Pac-12 Championships showing, the Husky track and field squad now turns its focus to the second phase of the postseason, the NCAA West Preliminary Championships.

Men’s Tennis

Matt Anger: “For me, there was a lot of thought about whether I was going to coach one more year. As Clement Chidekh was doing well and was going to be turning pro, it made sense for me to retire now and work with him.”

After a long career with @UW_MTennis, head coach Matt Anger enters his month at UW, where he will coach Clement Chidekh in the NCAA singles tournament before Anger becomes Chidekh's personal coach on the pro tour | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/NUkLP9Me7g — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 19, 2022

Retro Dot

Colorado knew the Huskies were only going to hand off, and here’s what happened regardless:

