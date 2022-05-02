 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Women’s Basketball Brings Home Former 5-Star From Cal

Garfield’s Dalayah Daniels is headed to the Huskies from the portal

By Max Vrooman
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 21 Women’s Arizona State at Cal Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington women’s basketball program got a much needed boost as former Cal star Dalayah Daniels announced her transfer to the Huskies. The 6’3 forward was the #13 rated recruit in the class of 2020 per ESPN out of Garfield High in Seattle. Daniels will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season Dalayah averaged 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and finished 2nd on the team in minutes played. It seemed like Daniels was destined for an all-conference type season but as a sophomore her playing time diminished. Daniels started 12 out of 24 games for Cal and averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds on 42.8% 2-pt shooting and 87.8% FT shooting.

Hopefully Daniels can help to turn things around under head coach Tina Langley. Last year, Langley’s 1st with the Huskies after leaving Rice, Washington finished just 7-16 overall and 2-12 in Pac-12 play. Things began to click late in the season though as the Huskies won 2 of their 3 final games of the regular season with the long loss a last second defeat to eventual Final Four participant Stanford.

One of those conference wins for the Dawgs came over California when Daniels had a game high 21 points plus 7 rebounds against UW. The hope is that she can combine with 3 top-80 recruits on the way in the class of 2022 to help Langley turn around a Washington program that lost all momentum following the graduation of Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor plus the departure of head coach Mike Neighbors to Arkansas.

Welcome home Dalayah!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...