Women’s Basketball Brings Home Former 5-Star From Cal

The Washington women’s basketball program got a much needed boost as former Cal star Dalayah Daniels announced her transfer to the Huskies. The 6’3 forward was the #13 rated recruit in the class of 2020 per ESPN out of Garfield High in Seattle. Daniels will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season Dalayah averaged 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and finished 2nd on the team in minutes played. It seemed like Daniels was destined for an all-conference type season but as a sophomore her playing time diminished. Daniels started 12 out of 24 games for Cal and averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds on 42.8% 2-pt shooting and 87.8% FT shooting.

Hopefully Daniels can help to turn things around under head coach Tina Langley. Last year, Langley’s 1st with the Huskies after leaving Rice, Washington finished just 7-16 overall and 2-12 in Pac-12 play. Things began to click late in the season though as the Huskies won 2 of their 3 final games of the regular season with the long loss a last second defeat to eventual Final Four participant Stanford.

One of those conference wins for the Dawgs came over California when Daniels had a game high 21 points plus 7 rebounds against UW. The hope is that she can combine with 3 top-80 recruits on the way in the class of 2022 to help Langley turn around a Washington program that lost all momentum following the graduation of Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor plus the departure of head coach Mike Neighbors to Arkansas.

Welcome home Dalayah!