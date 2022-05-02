Dots: Won’t You Play With My Spring-a-Ling?

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
Spring football practices wrapped up with Saturday’s “Spring Preview”...
- Christian Caple has “Washington spring game takeaways: QB race wide open, pass rush shines, running game struggles”. Incidentally, Aaron Dumas and Jay’Veon Sunday were the only RB’s to carry the ball.
- Mike Vorel says “The Sam Huard-Lonyatta Alexander Jr. connection lives on at UW’s ‘Spring Preview’ scrimmage”
- Dawgman has this rundown of the goings-on at Saturday’s event, also Kalen DeBoer Post Spring Preview News And Notes and a 30-minute podcast for good measure.
- Caple again talking about what Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon will bring to their new teams, drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, respectively, this weekend.
- Talking about drafting Cade Otton in the fourth round:
"[@UW_Football] kids come out of there well trained, they're good people, they're our kind of people... The good programs continue to put out good players year after year... because there's something else that they do and develop the kids there that plays."— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2022
️: @jspytek42 pic.twitter.com/ViAwu7DbhG
- #11 Softball beat Stanford 3-1 Sunday to take a series sweep. The Huskies have won 10 in a row, including sweeps of ranked Oregon, Oregon State, and Stanford teams.
- Congratulations to Pac-12 Champs, UW men’s golf!
Tune in Wednesday to find out where the UW men's golf team will continue its season. The NCAA will announce the field for NCAA Regionals at 1:00 p.m. PT, on @GolfChannel!#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/vucAl7SK9E— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) May 2, 2022
- Get ready for the Windermere Cup this weekend!
The Windermere Cup is a celebration of community and sport, but how did this PNW Tradition begin? Seattle Yacht Club, UW, and Windermere Real Estate came together to make the Montlake Cut a destination regatta in the same league as Henley and the Head of the Charles. pic.twitter.com/D9q84T6jt1— Windermere Cup (@WindermereCup) April 28, 2022
