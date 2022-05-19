Dots: Woofs galore

Good Thursday fellow human beings of Earth, shall we get to some dots?

To start, the Dawgs have gotten a few commitments in the last 24 hours:

Had committed to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson St. Will walk on to UW according to @life_of_stein https://t.co/oDk0xE2mBW — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 19, 2022

And this morning a four star receiver picked Washington:

New receiver Rashid Williams talks about committing to Washington.

Caple also takes a look back at spring football via Kalen DeBoer’s memorable quotes.

The Dawgs are on going into the final series of the regular season.



Games start TOMORROW at Husky Ballpark. See you there to cheer on @UW_Baseball!#GoHuskies x #DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/TsMF6R7Wml — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 19, 2022

Let’s be real, it’s probably going to Jocelyn Alo again so this is effectively the highest honor anyone else can get in the country:

Congrats to the Top 3 Finalists!



READ MORE → https://t.co/mp3aLJGoHi pic.twitter.com/YSArzT20In — USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 18, 2022





Baylee Klingler has been named on of three finalists for @USASoftball Player of the Year‼️



>> https://t.co/9lLM1mWkT8#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/GqTnfm8zCS — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 18, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.