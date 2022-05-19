Dots: Woofs galore

Good Thursday fellow human beings of Earth, shall we get to some dots?
To start, the Dawgs have gotten a few commitments in the last 24 hours:
Had committed to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson St. Will walk on to UW according to @life_of_stein https://t.co/oDk0xE2mBW— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 19, 2022
And this morning a four star receiver picked Washington:
☔️COMMITTED☔️ #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/9eZYt1JJ9L— Rashid Williams (@Rashidakello6) May 19, 2022
- New receiver Rashid Williams talks about committing to Washington.
- Caple also takes a look back at spring football via Kalen DeBoer’s memorable quotes.
3.72 GPA ✔️— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 18, 2022
2️⃣ x @NFCAorg All-America Scholar Athlete
3️⃣ x All-American
4️⃣ x Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll recipient
Congratulations to @UWSoftball's Gabbie Plain, the 2022 #Pac12SB Scholar-Athlete of the Year!
➡️ https://t.co/W39ofNGqZA#GoHuskies | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/I6AqW7ZePH
The Dawgs are on going into the final series of the regular season.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 19, 2022
Games start TOMORROW at Husky Ballpark. See you there to cheer on @UW_Baseball!#GoHuskies x #DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/TsMF6R7Wml
Let’s be real, it’s probably going to Jocelyn Alo again so this is effectively the highest honor anyone else can get in the country:
Congrats to the Top 3 Finalists!— USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 18, 2022
READ MORE → https://t.co/mp3aLJGoHi pic.twitter.com/YSArzT20In
— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 18, 2022
Baylee Klingler has been named on of three finalists for @USASoftball Player of the Year‼️
>> https://t.co/9lLM1mWkT8#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/GqTnfm8zCS
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
