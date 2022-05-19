Woof: Huskies Land A 4 Star Wide Receiver

The Huskies got some good more good news on the recruiting front when 4 star wide receiver Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA committed to UW. Williams, who is rated as the 25th best wide receiver in the country according to 247sports, chose UW over offers from Miami, Oregon, Stanford, Cal, and Oregon State. Listed at 6’2” and around 190 pounds, Williams is a bigger wide receiver who has excellent route running technique already. Last season he accounted for 753 yards on 55 catches, with 11 TD’s. Williams is the 2nd wide receiver in the 2023 class and it looks like UW will take at least 1 more. Landing Williams is a major statement for Coach DeBoer and his staff and it’s their first 4 Star commitment.

