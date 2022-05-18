 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: We have identified the Moll

Dawgs add linebacking depth

By andrewberg7
/ new

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 UAB at Southern Miss Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stuttering

Cold and damp

Steal the warm wind, tired friend

Times are gone

For honest men

Sometimes, far too long for Dots

  • Kalen DeBoer at the Husky coaching staff has systematically used the transfer portal to add experienced players at positions of immediate need. Mike Vorel writes that Kristopher Moll, the former UAB LB who joined the Dawgs on Tuesday, joins the list of proven performers who will likely see significant opportunities in the fall.

  • Christian Caple mined his notebook for some of the most meaningful quotations from UW’s spring practices. Not surprisingly, the shifting sands of college football’s regulations around transfers, recruiting, and NIL permeated a lot of the discussion. As for on-field topics, the common themes had to do with improving upon some of the bad habits that sprung up last year.

  • UW golf’s RJ Manke is tied for the individual lead heading into the final round of the NCAA Regional tournament in Stockton, CA. The Dawgs are 8th as a team, five strokes back of the top-5 position that would allow them to advance.

  • Meanwhile, the women’s rowing team qualified for the NCAA National Regatta for the 25th straight year. The competition starts on May 27 in Sarasota, Florida.

  • Finally, Larry Stone profiled UW tennis coach Matt Anger. As noted previously, Anger recently announced that he’s leaving the head coaching position at UW after 28 years to serve as Clement Chidekh’s professional coach. Stone goes in depth on Anger’s success at UW and what led him to the decision to stick with his star pupil.

