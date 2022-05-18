Wednesday Dots: We have identified the Moll

Stuttering
Cold and damp
Steal the warm wind, tired friend
Times are gone
For honest men
Sometimes, far too long for Dots
- Kalen DeBoer at the Husky coaching staff has systematically used the transfer portal to add experienced players at positions of immediate need. Mike Vorel writes that Kristopher Moll, the former UAB LB who joined the Dawgs on Tuesday, joins the list of proven performers who will likely see significant opportunities in the fall.
- Christian Caple mined his notebook for some of the most meaningful quotations from UW’s spring practices. Not surprisingly, the shifting sands of college football’s regulations around transfers, recruiting, and NIL permeated a lot of the discussion. As for on-field topics, the common themes had to do with improving upon some of the bad habits that sprung up last year.
- One Dawg who didn’t stick around to right the ship was Jacobe Covington. The DB announced yesterday that he would transfer to USC, joining Terrell Bynum as the second UW-to-USC transfer of the off-season.
- After an uneven start to the season, UW baseball has hit its stride. The Dawgs won their 8th straight with an 11-3 blowout of Cal Baptist on Tuesday.
- UW golf’s RJ Manke is tied for the individual lead heading into the final round of the NCAA Regional tournament in Stockton, CA. The Dawgs are 8th as a team, five strokes back of the top-5 position that would allow them to advance.
- Meanwhile, the women’s rowing team qualified for the NCAA National Regatta for the 25th straight year. The competition starts on May 27 in Sarasota, Florida.
- Finally, Larry Stone profiled UW tennis coach Matt Anger. As noted previously, Anger recently announced that he’s leaving the head coaching position at UW after 28 years to serve as Clement Chidekh’s professional coach. Stone goes in depth on Anger’s success at UW and what led him to the decision to stick with his star pupil.
Utah athletic director @MarkHarlan_AD sounds off on making the Rose Bowl, beating Oregon and the importance of finding a mentor.#GoUtes— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) May 18, 2022
Another installment of my series of Q-and-A's on leadership: https://t.co/miIFxDW8AG
The gameday playlist— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 17, 2022
Feat. @VickCurne
https://t.co/GaXxpKd1A2#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/t4Cxg0iTkP
FYI: four-star 2023 WR Rashid Williams — who took an official visit to UW last weekend — posted on IG that he’ll commit Thursday. Was originally scheduled to take officials to Oregon State and Cal in June. pic.twitter.com/pricceAe3Y— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 17, 2022
February 22, 2020
Loading comments...