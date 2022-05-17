Woof: Dawgs Add A Transfer Linebacker To Their 2022 Class

The Husky coaches and fans received some great news this morning when Kris Moll, a transfer linebacker from UAB, committed to Washington. He originally committed to Central Florida before deciding on Washington. The two-time All Conference USA player will have just one year of eligibility to make an impact at UW.
Commited to THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON!! #GoHuskies @UW_Football #PurpleReign #BowDown #DawgD pic.twitter.com/T1wPobyRyx— Kris Moll (@KristopherMoll6) May 17, 2022
Moll initially had a tough time finding a home after entering the transfer portal, as this story from The Athletic details. But, the Huskies nabbed him and will be getting a highly productive linebacker. In 47 games played at UAB he accumulated the following stats:
- 149 solo tackes
- 27 tackles for loss
- 6 forced fumbles
- 2 interceptions
- 13 sacks
- 9 passes defended
Purely based on his experience and career statistics, the coaches are likely expecting Moll to be a big contributor for this defense.
Welcome to Montlake, Kris!
