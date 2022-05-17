 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#Woof: Dawgs Add A Transfer Linebacker To Their 2022 Class

More depth for the linebacker room is on the way.

By Jeff Gorman
The Husky coaches and fans received some great news this morning when Kris Moll, a transfer linebacker from UAB, committed to Washington. He originally committed to Central Florida before deciding on Washington. The two-time All Conference USA player will have just one year of eligibility to make an impact at UW.

Moll initially had a tough time finding a home after entering the transfer portal, as this story from The Athletic details. But, the Huskies nabbed him and will be getting a highly productive linebacker. In 47 games played at UAB he accumulated the following stats:

  • 149 solo tackes
  • 27 tackles for loss
  • 6 forced fumbles
  • 2 interceptions
  • 13 sacks
  • 9 passes defended

Purely based on his experience and career statistics, the coaches are likely expecting Moll to be a big contributor for this defense.

Welcome to Montlake, Kris!

