Woof: Dawgs Add A Transfer Linebacker To Their 2022 Class

The Husky coaches and fans received some great news this morning when Kris Moll, a transfer linebacker from UAB, committed to Washington. He originally committed to Central Florida before deciding on Washington. The two-time All Conference USA player will have just one year of eligibility to make an impact at UW.

Moll initially had a tough time finding a home after entering the transfer portal, as this story from The Athletic details. But, the Huskies nabbed him and will be getting a highly productive linebacker. In 47 games played at UAB he accumulated the following stats:

149 solo tackes

27 tackles for loss

6 forced fumbles

2 interceptions

13 sacks

9 passes defended

Purely based on his experience and career statistics, the coaches are likely expecting Moll to be a big contributor for this defense.

Welcome to Montlake, Kris!