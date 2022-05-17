Dots: Tourney Bound

Happy Tuesday, Husky fans. Happy Dots, Husky fans.
- The 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set, and Washington is a 13 seed taking on Lehigh this Friday:
All eyes on Friday— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 16, 2022
Lehigh
Husky Softball Stadium
⏰ 5 p.m.
ESPN+#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/eFu991dTlT
- The news broke yesterday afternoon, but the Huskies received a commit from an unranked JUCO player, DL Sekai Afoa-Asoau.
- The Huskies haven’t taken a ton of JUCO players in their history, but there have been some good ones that have come through the program. Here’s a top-10 ranking of legendary JUCO players that donned the Purple and Gold.
- Speaking of recruiting, Washington’s flurry of QB offers has continued with an offer to Folsom High School’s Austin Mack, a 6-6 passer with offers from Pac-12 programs Cal and Oregon.
- Are the Huskies a breakthrough team in 2022? A few publications said they might be a surprise team in 2021, so let’s hope they are right this time.
- Vita Vea, one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players, can still take his game to another level.
- If you’d like to relive the nightmare of the Montana game, SI has you covered.
