 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Tourney Bound

The softball post season is here, looking back at Washington’s history with JUCO players, and a new QB offer is out!

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Happy Tuesday, Husky fans. Happy Dots, Husky fans.

  • The 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set, and Washington is a 13 seed taking on Lehigh this Friday:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...