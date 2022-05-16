Woof: Huskies Add A Piece To Their 2022 Class

Happy Monday. The Huskies added another piece to their 2022 class when junior college prospect Sekai Afoa-Asoau committed to UW after visiting this weekend. Listed at 6’5” and around 265 pounds Asoau is a bigger defensive player (he still has room to grow) who can help the Huskies shore up the run defense. While on his visit USC actually offered him, so the fact that the Huskies were able to tap him right away is a big boost for the program. After playing his prep ball locally at Fife HS, Asoau was lightly recruited. This last season he had 20 tackles and 4 tackles for a loss. The Huskies should have another option heading into the 2022 season to bolster their defensive line and Asoau.

