Dots: The Gift of Gabbie

Two senior softball pitchers wrap up their final regular season, Dawgs perform well at track championships in Eugene, Men’s and Women’s rowing bumped from their Pac-12 thrones

By CollinOM
/ new
Gabbie Plain pitches against ASU May 14, 2022
Photo by Collin O’Meara

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • Baseball is turning it on as the regular season nears its end. The Diamond Dawgs have won 7 in a row, with sweeps of UCLA and now USC, to move above .500 and into 8th place, the last qualifying spot for the Pac-12 tournament. The Dawgs finish the regular season with 5 non-conference games at home.

Go Dawgs!!

