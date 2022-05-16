Dots: The Gift of Gabbie

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- UW Softball lost the rubber match to the visiting Pac-12 champ Sun Devils 5-2 on Saturday, and held a farewell ceremony for departing seniors Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore. Although the regular season is a wrap, the Huskies are in the post-season, as expected. Washington earned the 13th seed and will host Lehigh at 5pm, Friday. Texas and Weber State will also be travelling to Montlake for the double-elimination Seattle regional. Click here for the bracket.
Huskies forever #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/14eIyHeyfn— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 15, 2022
- UW men’s track and field finished 2nd at the Pac-12 championships behind perennial winner Oregon (who has won every team title since 2007 for crying out loud), with the Husky women placing 5th.
Washington matches its best finish ever on the men's side, with a runner-up finish. The Men go over points for the second year in a row, scoring 1⃣0⃣5⃣— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 15, 2022
The Women place fifth with 6⃣8⃣ points, the fifth time in the past six Pac-12 meets in the top-five!
✌️— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 14, 2022
Makenna Barton defends her Pac-12 pole vault title!! Our first champ of 2022!!#GoHuskies x #Pac12TF pic.twitter.com/w8sgUF2YOZ
Joe Waskom got us FIRED UP! What a run!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) May 15, 2022
Pac-12 Network#Pac12TF | @UWTrack pic.twitter.com/zX7QH6yg5d
.@UWTrack's Brian Fay putting up the fastest men's steeplechase time at the Pac-12 meet since 1988 & @CUBuffsTrack's Madie Boreman moving to No. 6 in league history in the women's steeple were just 2️⃣ of a number of standout performances at the #Pac12TF Championships on Saturday.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 15, 2022
UW Men Take Second, Dawgs Add Three More Wins— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 16, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/e31Hmngihi#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/D5mIHjyj5b
- Baseball is turning it on as the regular season nears its end. The Diamond Dawgs have won 7 in a row, with sweeps of UCLA and now USC, to move above .500 and into 8th place, the last qualifying spot for the Pac-12 tournament. The Dawgs finish the regular season with 5 non-conference games at home.
T9 | Dawgs tie it up, but that's not enough for Guerrero who goes yard to throw two more on the board!!!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 15, 2022
UW 8 | USC 6
@Pac12Network
https://t.co/QJrlYdFHLY
https://t.co/eQxE2cGZXT#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/fPwx11qVa5
- The Pac-12 Champion men’s golf team begins play today at the NCAA regionals in Stockton, CA, with the top 5 teams advancing to the NCAA championship beginning May 27.
- Washington rowers both men and women finished as runners-up at the Pac-12 championships this weekend. “The Cardinal held off the (women) Huskies in the varsity eight final and took home the team crown, breaking the UW’s streak of four straight Pac-12 championships.” (GoHuskies.com) While the men won the third varsity eight race but finished runners-up to Cal for the overall title.
Here's a look at the Washington women's second varsity eight, which won its final today at Pac-12 Championships!#WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/NoxC82wTLb— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) May 15, 2022
- “Cincinnati Bengals sign Washington, ex-Oklahoma DB Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles” (Raymond Lucas Jr (UWDP fam), 24/7 Sports)
- Dawgman has a Spring Review of the Husky tight ends, as well as the latest recruiting updates
We've focused so much on NIL, but there are a number of massive changes coming for college sports -- some as soon as this summer. A look at the topics, ranging from unlimited staff sizes and on/off recruiting periods to the elimination of scholarship caps: https://t.co/bJVNMjaDaf— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 16, 2022
The #Pac12 presidents meet today in SF (with ADs present for a portion of the session). Here's a preview of key agenda items:https://t.co/BZfYqJuA3O— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 16, 2022
Go Dawgs!!
