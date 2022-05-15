Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Talented Group Of Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are hosting their first official visits for the 2023 class. I detailed out a few of those visitors last weekend, but since the it’s changed a little. Here is a look at who made their way up to Montlake:

4 star wide receiver Rashid Williams is one of the headliners visiting Montlake this weekend. Rated as the 24th best wide receiver in the country Williams holds offers from Stanford, Oregon State, Cal, UW, Miami, and Oregon. The Huskies get the first shot at impressing Williams, who is also set to visit Oregon State, and Cal later. Williams is listed at 6’2” and around 190 pounds, and last year he accounted year he accounted for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 catches. The Huskies appear to be one of his favorites and a decision could come at any time from him.

4 star cornerback Jyaire Hill from Kankakee HS, IL was a late addition to the visitor list. Rated as the 16th best cornerback and 158th best player in the country, Hill holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, UW and Oklahoma. Last season the 6’1” 170 pound defensive back had 7 interceptions and 56 tackles. Hill would be a massive coup for the Husky staff to land. UW is the only school that has an official visit set with him so far, and it’s probably too early to handicap his recruitment until we hear about how his visit went.

Defensive highlights from my first 7v7 pic.twitter.com/uokqNpruG8 — Jyaire Suga Hill (@JyaireSuga) April 7, 2022

4 star safety Kodi Decambra from Bishop Gorman HS, NV is another recruit who headed north this weekend. Rated as the 17th best safety in the country, Decambra has set visits to Arizona, Oregon and UW. The Huskies are likely to lose at least 1 safety after this season and they would like to add at least 1 safety to their room. Last season Decambra had 28 tackles and 2 picks on a loaded high school team. The Husky coaches staff will have to battle hard to land Decambra (he’s currently projected by recruiting experts to head to Oregon). The Huskies likely improved their odds to land Decambra who is set to decide on the 30th of May.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

-Jeremiah 29:11



Junior Season Highlights!!!@BishopGormanFB



https://t.co/4gXEH13Ft7 — Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra (@KodiDecambra) December 4, 2021

3 star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes who also plays for Bishop Gorman HS, NV is another prospect that officially visited. Rated as the 51st best cornerback in the country, Hughes currently has only scheduled an official visit to UW and he recently narrowed his list of schools down (it sounds like he is going to take a few more visits). Hughes holds offers from Utah, LSU, UW, Arkansas, and Colorado. Listed at 6’1” and around 175 pounds, Hughes has good length and size for the position and the Huskies would love to add him to their 2023 class.

3 star defensive end/edge player Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian HS, WA also made his way down south to Husky Stadium. Rated as the 87th best athlete in the country, Eldridge currently holds offers from USC, UW, Oregon, Michigan and Utah. The Huskies get the first crack at impressing him and it sounds like he will take a few visits before he decides. The Huskies are recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball and last season he accounted for 15 tackles for a loss, 62.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks. (Edit: a post trip report With Eldridge from 247sports said that he is being recruited at TE versus what I had thought- DE).

The last visitor who made their way to campus is a 2022 recruit who just received a Husky offer. That recruit is defensive end Sekai Asoau from San Mateo JC. Currently listed at 6’5” and around 265 pounds, Asoau had 20 tackles and 4 tackles for a loss. It looks like the Huskies are recruiting Asoau as a defensive end and add him to the depth for their 2022 season. Asoau currently holds offers from Nevada, UAB, Tulsa, UTEP, and UW. With his local connections (he grew up and played high school down in Federal Way), the Huskies look like they have the inside track to land him soon.

That is all for now and in the next couple of days I will post a new Q&A with a big 4 star target. Have a great day Husky fans.