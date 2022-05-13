 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Kalen Deboer loves QBs, and he’s looking for his next ones

Multiple offers this week to quarterbacks

By John Sayler
/ new
Fresno State v Oregon Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

.

Kalen Deboer is on the QB hunt:

Make that 5 QB offers:

.

Geirean’s little brother with an impressive set of offers:

.

Softball

.

Gabbie Plain going the distance and striking out 13 had something to do with it:

.

Dawgs supporting Dawgs:

.

Baseball

After a pair of series wins at Husky Ballpark —where it took two of three from Stanford and swept UCLA— Washington has new life for its postseason aspirations:

.

Track and Field

With the Pac-12 Championships almost underway, Ollie Thorner and Ida Eikeng will look to better themselves physically, put out strong performances, and prepare for the biggest stage at the NCAA Championships:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...