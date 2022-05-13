If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Dan Raley from FanNation says there is one area of the defense that is largely unsettled.
Kalen Deboer is on the QB hunt:
If you didn't notice, the Huskies went QB crazy this week, offering 4 prospects, 3 from Southern California. Myles Jackson is the latest. https://t.co/a3vS0A1bMg— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) May 12, 2022
Make that 5 QB offers:
After having a great conversation with Coach Grubb, I am blessed and excited to have received an offer from The University of Washington! ☔️☔️@Taylor_Kelly10 @UW_Football @MDFootball @train3DQB pic.twitter.com/qQxguu1aZk— Elijah Brown (@ElijahBrown_29) May 13, 2022
Geirean’s little brother with an impressive set of offers:
I Want to thank all the schools and coaching staffs that have given me the opportunity to continue my academic and football career at the next level. With that being said I will now be focusing and taking my official visits to these 5 schools! pic.twitter.com/8OoO7JNYJ0— landen hatchett (@LandenHatchett) May 12, 2022
Softball
- No. 10 Huskies notch first win against a top-10 team since Feb. 19, with a 3-1 victory over No. 8 Arizona State Thursday night at Husky Softball Stadium.
Gabbie Plain going the distance and striking out 13 had something to do with it:
No. 10 Washington softball knocks off No. 8 Arizona State 3-1 behind Gabbie Plain’s 13 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/N1Kc5HNp70— Vinny Speziale (@vinnyspeziale) May 13, 2022
Dawgs supporting Dawgs:
Having so much fun at softball with my friends @UW_Football @UWSoftball #mightyarethewomen pic.twitter.com/wvw0g0SZyx— Gage Harty (@GageHarty2) May 13, 2022
Us too!!! GO DAWGS @UWSoftball https://t.co/xUVgmJzeEi pic.twitter.com/Z3y5L0Igt0— Devin H. Culp (@_DevinCulp_) May 13, 2022
Baseball
After a pair of series wins at Husky Ballpark —where it took two of three from Stanford and swept UCLA— Washington has new life for its postseason aspirations:
With a Pac-12 Tournament on the line, @UW_Baseball heads into its final regular season weekend against USC | via @EthanArleshttps://t.co/mZw8jgqJKz— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 12, 2022
Track and Field
With the Pac-12 Championships almost underway, Ollie Thorner and Ida Eikeng will look to better themselves physically, put out strong performances, and prepare for the biggest stage at the NCAA Championships:
Thorner and Eiking look to standout as the 2022 Pac-12 Championships approach for @UWTrack | via @johnrudnicki02https://t.co/ZA43W0vBHN— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 12, 2022
Retro Dot
