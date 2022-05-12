Dots: Poll time

Happy Thursday fellow alleged human beings. Today our dots start out with this, the priority of our time:

3rd match of the Elite Eight for #SendJayAway



Arizona at Washington



OR



Idaho at Montana



Vote where ya want to send me and retweet to spread the word and get other #CFB fans involved. — Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) May 12, 2022

Can I justify how emotionally invested I’ve become in Washington winning this poll to bring a former Texas A&M lineman — who, mind you, I didn’t know existed until two weeks ago — to Montlake during TAMU’s bye week? Well, there’s a couple schools of thought here:

No no but lowercase

But regardless, here we are, and we need your votes.

Anyways, moving on to actual Washington news:

Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore have one last regular season home series of their careers while considering their plans post-college.

And some looks at Husky budget stuff.

Hell yeah:

Triple Crown & USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist

Pac-12 Leader in BA, RBI, HRs, Slugging % and total bases



Baylee Klingler is the #Pac12SB Player of the Year.#GoHuskies | @UWSoftball | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/1oSGLAEu5S — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 11, 2022

And beyond that, hell yeah again:

Sr. outfielder Madison Huskey, 5th yr. sr. pitcher Gabbie Plain, and Klingler are named to the @pac12 First Team.



Sr. outfielder Sami Reynolds is named to Second Team.



Klingler named to defensive team.



Kinsey Fiedler, Rylee Holtorf, and Olivia Johnson named to freshman team. — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) May 11, 2022

-



1️⃣ Player of the Year

1️⃣ All-Defensive Team

1️⃣ All-Conference Second Team

3️⃣ All-Freshman Team

3️⃣ All-Conference First Team



Congrats, Baylee, Gabbie, Madi, Sami, Kinsey, Rylee and OJO!



>> https://t.co/HZu3peapII#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/4k0ii5Rubb — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 11, 2022

Congrats to Dante but also holy crap it’s been five years already? I hate the passage of time:

thank you Lord year 5 lets goooo ⬇️ #ChiTown pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm — dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022

The NFL announces opponents and game dates months apart.



College football announces games 15 years in advance but won’t set the kickoff time until six days before.



Everything about football scheduling is weird. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 12, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.