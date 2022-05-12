Dots: Poll time

Happy Thursday fellow alleged human beings. Today our dots start out with this, the priority of our time:
3rd match of the Elite Eight for #SendJayAway— Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) May 12, 2022
Arizona at Washington
OR
Idaho at Montana
Vote where ya want to send me and retweet to spread the word and get other #CFB fans involved.
Can I justify how emotionally invested I’ve become in Washington winning this poll to bring a former Texas A&M lineman — who, mind you, I didn’t know existed until two weeks ago — to Montlake during TAMU’s bye week? Well, there’s a couple schools of thought here:
- No
- no but lowercase
But regardless, here we are, and we need your votes.
Anyways, moving on to actual Washington news:
- Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore have one last regular season home series of their careers while considering their plans post-college.
This week's College @PG_Softball Show gets us geared up for the postseason!— Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) May 12, 2022
Tune in to https://t.co/O5mXzraqI7 at 1 PM ET to see @lifeisgreatsut & @Sierrajoy32 chat with:
-@NDsoftball All-American @abbsweettt
-@UWSoftball 3x All-American Gabbie Plain pic.twitter.com/MG1beFzLwA
Hell yeah:
Triple Crown & USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 11, 2022
Pac-12 Leader in BA, RBI, HRs, Slugging % and total bases
Baylee Klingler is the #Pac12SB Player of the Year.#GoHuskies | @UWSoftball | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/1oSGLAEu5S
And beyond that, hell yeah again:
Sr. outfielder Madison Huskey, 5th yr. sr. pitcher Gabbie Plain, and Klingler are named to the @pac12 First Team.— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) May 11, 2022
Sr. outfielder Sami Reynolds is named to Second Team.
Klingler named to defensive team.
Kinsey Fiedler, Rylee Holtorf, and Olivia Johnson named to freshman team.
-— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 11, 2022
1️⃣ Player of the Year
1️⃣ All-Defensive Team
1️⃣ All-Conference Second Team
3️⃣ All-Freshman Team
3️⃣ All-Conference First Team
Congrats, Baylee, Gabbie, Madi, Sami, Kinsey, Rylee and OJO!
>> https://t.co/HZu3peapII#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/4k0ii5Rubb
Congrats to Dante but also holy crap it’s been five years already? I hate the passage of time:
thank you Lord year 5 lets goooo ⬇️ #ChiTown pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm— dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022
The NFL announces opponents and game dates months apart.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 12, 2022
College football announces games 15 years in advance but won’t set the kickoff time until six days before.
Everything about football scheduling is weird.
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
