All We Hear is Purple: Football Rundown with Coach B

Welcome to the latest edition of All We Hear is Purple.
This week we are joined by special guest, our very own Coach B to discuss the state of Husky football at the conclusion of Spring practices.
Coach B took part in the Coaches Clinic offered on the penultimate weekend of Spring practice, and this VIP vantage brought him special insight into:
- The high energy practices run by Kalen DeBoer and Co.
- Ryan Grubb’s comments on his three QB’s
- The secondary, the overall personality of the defense, and how it all contrasts with what’s come before
- How the defensive talent can flourish in this new scheme
- Structure and attention to detail in the passing game
- The change in culture
Also:
- Recruiting and the class of 2023
- NFL Draft review
Give it a listen:
Go Dawgs!!
