All We Hear is Purple: Football Rundown with Coach B

Welcome to the latest edition of All We Hear is Purple.

This week we are joined by special guest, our very own Coach B to discuss the state of Husky football at the conclusion of Spring practices.

Coach B took part in the Coaches Clinic offered on the penultimate weekend of Spring practice, and this VIP vantage brought him special insight into:

The high energy practices run by Kalen DeBoer and Co.

Ryan Grubb’s comments on his three QB’s

The secondary, the overall personality of the defense, and how it all contrasts with what’s come before

How the defensive talent can flourish in this new scheme

Structure and attention to detail in the passing game

The change in culture

Also:

Recruiting and the class of 2023

NFL Draft review

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!