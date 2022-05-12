 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All We Hear is Purple: Football Rundown with Coach B

Coach B joins us to give an inside look at Husky Spring football practice and more

By Coach_B_808, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Utah at Washington Photo by Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to the latest edition of All We Hear is Purple.

This week we are joined by special guest, our very own Coach B to discuss the state of Husky football at the conclusion of Spring practices.

Coach B took part in the Coaches Clinic offered on the penultimate weekend of Spring practice, and this VIP vantage brought him special insight into:

  • The high energy practices run by Kalen DeBoer and Co.
  • Ryan Grubb’s comments on his three QB’s
  • The secondary, the overall personality of the defense, and how it all contrasts with what’s come before
  • How the defensive talent can flourish in this new scheme
  • Structure and attention to detail in the passing game
  • The change in culture

Also:

  • Recruiting and the class of 2023
  • NFL Draft review

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

