Wednesday Dots: The NCAA has made its decision, now let them enforce it

- Few college sports personalities have a resume as interesting as Joe Moglia’s, who was CEO of TD Ameritrade before a successful stint as the coach of Coastal Carolina. The Athletic’s Chris Vanini talked to Moglia about the current state of college football and his ideas to improve the sport.
- Speaking of NCAA governance, The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach tries to break down the new NIL guidance, what it means for recruiting, and how the NCAA will attempt to enforce its own rules.
- The Dawgs took the season series over cross-town rival Seattle U on the baseball field. UW beat the Redhawks 4-2 behind a strong pitching performance by Stu Flesland and the Husky bullpen. The win brings the Diamond Dawgs to 22-24 on the year.
- The running back position is one of the biggest questions on the football roster, with a bevy of scholarship players and little clarity about how they will shake out in the fall. Dawgman’s Chris Fetters took a stab at analyzing the position with a post-spring review.
- Recruiting news has not come fast and furious for the new coaching staff, but Collins Acheampong remains a promising candidate as one of the centerpieces of UW’s class. The SoCal TE/DL ruled out Oregon this week and decided to include LSU on his list of official visits, along with UW and others across the country.
