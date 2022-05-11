 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: The NCAA has made its decision, now let them enforce it

Rules and regulations continue to dominate the headlines

By andrewberg7
  • Few college sports personalities have a resume as interesting as Joe Moglia’s, who was CEO of TD Ameritrade before a successful stint as the coach of Coastal Carolina. The Athletic’s Chris Vanini talked to Moglia about the current state of college football and his ideas to improve the sport.

  • Recruiting news has not come fast and furious for the new coaching staff, but Collins Acheampong remains a promising candidate as one of the centerpieces of UW’s class. The SoCal TE/DL ruled out Oregon this week and decided to include LSU on his list of official visits, along with UW and others across the country.

