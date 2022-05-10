It’s May and there’s still Washington football news and notes. Dots has you covered:
- Ahead of the Athletic Department - Board of Regents meeting this Wednesday, Christian Caple reviews the department finances and specifically how they will recover post-pandemic. A key part of that initiative is filling the stadium.
- One of UW’s top recruiting targets, local QB Gabarri Johnson, has committed to Missouri. Where does Washington go from here?
- Texas State transfer safety Zion Childress is down to Washington, TCU, and Kentucky. The ballhawking safety will have four years to play three wherever he ends up.
- A couple of UW legacies, Sam Huard and Carson Bruener, are hosting a youth football camp in June. Exact figures are still up in the air, but it appears they will get paid potentially in the high five or low six figure range.
SUMMER EVENT UPDATE Looking for a fun and free activity for your child this summer? Sign up now for the HUARD/BRUENER youth football camps! First 125 campers registered get a free t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/kLAr3e2wQi— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) May 2, 2022
- Trent McDuffie is the first of the drafted Huskies to sign with his new team, inking a four year deal worth nearly $14 million.
- Speaking of drafted Dawgs, Luke Wattenburg returned to JSerra High School to inspire the kids.
Luke is in the house! JSerra Football is proud to welcome @LukeWattenberg back home. This JSerra Lion and Washington Husky became the 4th JSerra Football player in the last 5 years to be selected in the NFL Draft.— JSerra Football (@JSerra_Football) May 4, 2022
Go Lions and go Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/ftfgOfibuL
- Kyler Gordon’s athleticism is already showing up at Bears mini-camp.
