 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Fans in the Stands

Butts in seats is a key budget priority, while a transfer portal safety visits UW.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s May and there’s still Washington football news and notes. Dots has you covered:

  • A couple of UW legacies, Sam Huard and Carson Bruener, are hosting a youth football camp in June. Exact figures are still up in the air, but it appears they will get paid potentially in the high five or low six figure range.

  • Speaking of drafted Dawgs, Luke Wattenburg returned to JSerra High School to inspire the kids.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...