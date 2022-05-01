Recruiting Roundup: Several Unofficial Visitors Made Their Way To Campus

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaching staff were able to bring in some talented prospects to check out campus for the Husky spring game. Here is a look at some of the prospects who made their way to campus:

4 star defensive end Anthony James from Wylie Coast HS, TX (a current Texas A&M commit) visited UW this last weekend. Rated by 247sports as the 54th best prospect and 7th best defensive end, James is a big-time prospect that the Huskies would love to flip. Listed at 6’5” and around 245 pounds James holds offers from LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Texas and UW (as well as Texas A&M). Getting him on campus was a big win for the Huskies, and I would expect that they will be able to officially trip James at some point this summer.

3 star inside linebacker Deven Bryant from St John Bosco HS, CA also made his way up to Seattle. Rated as the 86th best inside linebacker in the 2023 class, Bryant holds offers from Oregon, Louisville, Colorado and UW. Listed at 6’0” and around 210 pounds, Bryant account led for 86 tackles and 4 sacks last season for his loaded team. The Huskies appear to be in the drivers seat and they would love to land Bryant and add him to their linebacker corps.

Local 3 star offensive linemen Micah Banuelos and Landen Hatchett both made their way to campus again. Rated as the 24th and 25th best offensive lineman in the 2023 classes, the Huskies are battling Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M for both players. They would love to add both players to their offensive line room but they will have a battle on their hands to land both. Both Hatchett and Banuelos are inside offensive lineman that could really help out in the trenches.

There were several other local recruits on campus including 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS, WA. Presley is rated as the 13th best running back in the country, but the Huskies have a dawg fight on their hands to try and land Presley. With offers from Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, and Alabama, Presley basically can choose wherever he wants to play and his recruitment will likely have some twists and turns before he ends up committing.

Also, locally 2024 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA was also on campus to check out the spring game. Rated as the 25th best prospect and 5th best athlete in the 2024 class, Brown is a priority target for the Huskies. Brown already holds offers from USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oregon. With 2 years left in his recruitment, the Huskies will need to show Brown that their offense can successfully utilize him and develop him for the NFL.

