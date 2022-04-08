 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Alex Cook ready to lead

Cook taking on the role of leader, but we still don’t know who else will be playing in the secondary

By John Sayler
Montana v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football

The only coach retained from the Lake/Petersen era: “The goal is to get the best five guys out there. They need to play together.”

Vic Curne has started the Huskies’ past 16 games, second only to fellow offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (18).

Baseball

Diamond Dawgs looking to end three-game skid:

Tennis

Coming off a sweep of Oregon, the UW Men (15-6, 2-2) are in the Bay Area this weekend, taking on Stanford and Cal:

The women (13-7, 4-3) are at home vs Stanford & Cal:

Retro Dot

Four years ago:

