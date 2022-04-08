If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Wenatchee product Camden Sirmon has made the move to running back and he’s currently running with the first team. How has the transition gone and whose idea was it to make the move?

Safety Alex Cook is taking on a leadership role: “When I told myself I was going to come back, I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to step up and be the leader now.’

The only coach retained from the Lake/Petersen era: “The goal is to get the best five guys out there. They need to play together.”

Ten out of 11 football coaches changed over at the UW. Scott Huff stayed put. https://t.co/AMe7Hyhyuy — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) April 7, 2022

Vic Curne has started the Huskies’ past 16 games, second only to fellow offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (18).

In our UW Fresh Start series, we look at Vic Curne. Last year a tackle, this spring a guard. https://t.co/8Il1o4esVQ — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) April 7, 2022

Baseball

Diamond Dawgs looking to end three-game skid:

The Huskies (14-13, 5-7) are on the road at Berkeley, CA this weekend for a series against the Golden Bears (13-15, 5-7). Delivering pitches for the Dawgs will be RHPs Jared Engman, Calvin Kirchoff, and Case Matter.



️ https://t.co/Z5P7mJ7iHn#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/zwfhAZUhVX — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 7, 2022

Tennis

Coming off a sweep of Oregon, the UW Men (15-6, 2-2) are in the Bay Area this weekend, taking on Stanford and Cal:

The women (13-7, 4-3) are at home vs Stanford & Cal:

Fired up to be back home for two huge matches!



>>

>>



Preview: https://t.co/5Gebtvn23U#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/HHAnAccFDv — Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) April 7, 2022

