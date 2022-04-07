Q&A With A 2023 4 Star Husky Defensive Back Recruit

Happy Thursday Husky fans. I had a chance to ask 4 star defensive back Malaki Crawford from Pacifica HS, CA about his recent visit to Montlake and his recruitment. The Huskies are heavily involved with his recruitment and they would love to add him to their roster. 247sports has him rated as the 240th best player and 24th best corner in the country. Here is what he had to say:

After you de-committed from UCLA bunch of schools got involved in your recruitment. Who are you hearing from the most?

Washington, USC, UCLA, Cal, Arizona, and Oregon State are the schools I hear from the most.

It looks like you visited UW this last week. How was your visit and what was the highlight?

The highlight of my time at UW was how the players carried themselves. The Defensive Backs in particular were really close nit. The whole db core played with some energy and chemistry on day 1 of spring practice so that’s all something that stood out to me.

In your photo shoot one of your photos was of you jumping with an umbrella in the air. Where you trying to make it a movie or was that spontaneous?

Every time I step in front of the camera I always try to bring the energy. I guess I was just going off the vibe at the time and went with the flow with that pose.

What are your impressions of the UW staff, Coach DeBoer and Coach Juice?

I like the Coaching staff a lot. They did great at Fresno state and they e had a lot of success so it’s cool they come from a winning culture. Coach DeBoer is a good Coach it seemed like all the players liked him a lot. Coach Juice took the time to go over cut ups of my own game film and coached me up on some plays to show me where he could help me develop. I liked that because he gave me some tools to help take my game to the next level immediately.

What position is UW recruiting you at (corner, safety or wideout)?

They see me coming in playing corner.

what are you looking for in the school you ultimately sign with?

I’m really just looking for a spot that I fit in the scheme wise. I’m also looking for somewhere where I feel I’ll be developed into the best that I can be.

Are you planning on heading back to UW, and if so when?

I don’t know when I’ll be back up there yet, but my close teammate Jordan Whitney is getting recruited by UW pretty hard as well, so I think him and I are going to go up there together for our next visit.

You can check out his highlights here:

Husky fans show him some love and as always follow me @asieverkropp.